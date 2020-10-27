Mariner Wealth Advisors Expands CPA Alliance Program

To meet growing demand from the CPA community, the firm has added two new advisors

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Wealth Advisors, a national wealth advisory firm, is proud to announce that in successfully expanding its CPA Alliance Program, the firm has added Aaron Fulton and Robert (Bo) Anderson III as senior wealth advisors to collaborate more closely with its growing community of CPAs.



With more tax firms seeking to offer comprehensive wealth management services, Mariner Wealth Advisors saw an opportunity in the market to establish a trusted, reputable joint offering with CPAs who share in the firm’s “client-first” mission. Since the official launch of the CPA Alliance Program in 2017, Mariner Wealth Advisors has more than quadrupled the number of CPAs it is working with from 13 to 60. By working with Mariner Wealth Advisors, CPAs benefit from gaining access to holistic wealth management resources to help scale their firms and attract and retain clients. Members of the program receive compensation for joint client relationships, which creates a recurring income stream for the CPA and also helps solidify the client relationship.

Fulton is based in the Minnesota Twin Cities metro-area and Anderson is based in Des Moines, Iowa. They join the ranks of Jim Siemonsma, managing director based in Omaha, Neb., and Russ Pixler, senior wealth advisor based in Sioux Falls, S.D., both of whom influenced the conception of the CPA Alliance Program. Together, these advisors have a track record of forming relationships with CPAs and working as a team to fulfill clients’ full spectrum of tax and wealth needs.

“We are thrilled at the success of the CPA Alliance Program to date. With the goal of establishing mutually beneficial opportunities for both CPAs and highly credentialed advisors, we are proud that our partners across the country are seeing such tremendous value,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors. “We are equally excited to bring on Aaron and Bo, two dedicated advisors with years of experience building strong relationships and designing personalized wealth strategies.”

