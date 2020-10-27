Alpha-Omega Geotech, Inc. Drives Workflow Efficiencies and Enhances Client Services with Agile Frameworks

MetaField solution allows Kansas engineering, inspection, and testing firm to streamline project processes and deliver top level client service

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, lab and accreditation information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced Alpha-Omega Geotech, Inc. (AOG) has selected its MetaField® solution to streamline project processes, and enhance client services.



Based in Kansas City, KS, AOG operates one of the oldest and most acclaimed soil and concrete testing laboratories in the Kansas City region. They offer full scope geotechnical services, special inspections and construction materials testing to clients in the commercial, industrial, and transportation sectors.

AOG was looking for a solution that would help them make their project workflow more efficient and allow them to enhance the quality, speed, and consistency of delivering results to their clients.

“Project managers have reduced their time for reviewing reports from about 8-10 hours per week down to two hours a week,” said Garic Abendroth, director of engineering. “This time savings frees them up to review more reports or they can do other billable things like help out other projects.”

MetaField is a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that automates complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

According to Amanda Walker, field services administrator, AOG field technicians’ response to using MetaField has been very positive. “It’s faster for them to get their stuff done on site because they can pull up MetaField on their phone, tablet or laptop and do their paperwork on the spot,” said Walker. “With the timely input of information project managers can see the field data and quickly respond to client questions.”

“Alpha-Omega Geotech has an exceptional brand in the business, and now the company has retooled to achieve greater efficiency and top-level client service,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “Our MetaField solution today and our investments into the platform will give Alpha-Omega Geotech the ability to support more profitable engineering through streamlined scheduling/dispatch, project administration, field data collection, materials testing, review and quality control, digital signing, automated client reporting, and so much more.”

About Agile Frameworks

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Agile Frameworks provides the only industry solution that fully integrates corporate, field, and lab information management activities in one platform across multiple engineering and construction disciplines. Agile offers capital project owners, construction, and engineering consulting firms the industry’s most impactful tools and automated processes to maximize efficiency, growth and profitability.

Learn more about how Agile Frameworks connects the construction network and enables profitable engineering for more than 19,000 monthly subscribers via our cloud based-mobile solution at www.agileframeworks.com

Media Contact:

Alan Littman

Agile Frameworks

952-995-2579

alittman@agileframeworks.com