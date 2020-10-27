Channable’s Cross-border E-commerce Powers U.S. Digital Marketing Agencies, Brands, and Online Retailers to Sell Globally

/EIN News/ -- Channable , a leading global e-commerce platform provider for digital marketers, brands, and online retailers, announced its North American expansion accelerating international e-commerce for U.S.-based clients and partners. A spike in international e-commerce fueled by the pandemic prompted Channable to focus on the U.S. market. Channable is already working with Philips, Maison MRKT , Upper Quadrant , Carbon and others internationally and in the U.S.



Channable’s global retail platform enables digital marketers, brands, and online retailers to effectively sell, advertise, market, automate, and manage their online sales globally. The company’s platform works in several different languages to:

Optimize and organize provide product feed management, handle orders, and advertise listings across thousands of online marketplaces, affiliate networks, and price comparison sites;

Offer PPC tool automation to easily generate and optimize Google Text Ads (Google AdWords) and Microsoft Advertising (Bing Ads) text ads, and shopping campaigns for peak e-commerce performance; and

Integrate and work seamlessly with major e-commerce platforms including: Shopify, Magento, Lightspeed, and WooCommerce.



“With the evolution of retail and growing customer demand for goods all over the globe, this move was a logical step for our expansion into the U.S.,” said Rob Van Nuenen, CEO of Channable. “U.S. digital marketers, brands, and online retailers of all sizes are recognizing the opportunity of cross-border selling – especially during the holiday season. As an international company, our clients rely on Channable to navigate the nuances of selling products successfully on a global level.”

How Channable Works with Digital Marketing Agencies

Focusing on consumer brands in luxury fashion, beauty, food and beverage and accessories, digital agency, Maison MRKT chose Channable as its e-commerce performance marketing partner. The agency utilizes Channable’s innovative retail platform to help deliver clients high-ROI e-commerce campaigns with a holistic, cross-channel approach addressing the entire marketing funnel from acquisition and retention to loyalty. By helping its clients scale, while maintaining a profit margin, the agency’s partnership with Channable has become an integral part of its clients’ digital product distribution strategies.

“With the widespread closures of brick and mortars as a result of the pandemic, D2C and digital retail have taken center stage. Therefore, the ability to scale e-commerce dynamically has become critical to our clients’ success. During the holidays, it is key,” said Lexi Nastos, co-founder of Maison MRKT. “Channable has been a vital part of our customer acquisition stack in 2020 as it empowers our clients to effectively sell, advertise, market, and track their online sales ̶ ensuring high-performing and high-converting ad units."



About Channable

Channable enables digital marketers, brands, and online retailers to accelerate their go-to-market strategies by optimizing product and service placement with its innovative retail platform. Spanning hundreds of directories, search engines, e-commerce sites, and social networks, Channable powers sales and optimizes retail performance with actionable insights to ensure peak e-commerce performance. With over 3,000 clients worldwide using the platform’s product data feeds, price comparisons, order synchronization, and affiliate platforms, Channable connects online retailers with global marketplaces, including Amazon, Google Shopping, Facebook, and Microsoft Advertizing. For more information, go to www.channable.com .