NetNumber Addresses Software Supply Chain Security

Integrates Snyk technology to proactively perform real-time scanning during the development process

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today that it has partnered with Synk to deploy their Snyk Container and Snyk Open Source products to assist in real-time, proactive identification and remediation of potential vulnerabilities that may exist in third-party software solutions that are used in their industry disruptive, Cloud-native, TITAN.IUM(TM) Platform.



The use of 3rd party licensees in the software supply chain has continued to grow. Scanning for vulnerabilities during the development process and ensuring that these 3rd party licenses are free of any security vulnerabilities can be a difficult and often a manual process for software developers. When vulnerabilities have been identified in third-party software, it becomes imperative for developers to quickly remediate the issue by upgrading or replacing dependencies or applying software patches. This is best done as early in the development process as possible, to reduce risk and maintain developer productivity.



Building platforms like TITAN.IUM that use agile practices requires a heightened focus on security. According to a new RiskSense Spotlight Report on vulnerabilities in leading open source software (OSS) being used in nearly 96 percent of all commercial codebases, they found that total Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) reached 968 last year, up from 421 in 2018, a rise of 130%.



“Security is a critical part of our business, product portfolio and operations,” said Steve Legge, chief operating officer, NetNumber. “As the use of 3rd party, open source software continues to expand, particularly in the cloud native stack, it creates potential security issues for both us and our customers. Embedding Snyk’s solution into our CI/CD tool chain enables us to automate the process for open source license compliance as well as detecting and closing vulnerabilities in our software.”



“Snyk believes that security must be implemented in a developer-first manner to scale in today’s fast-paced world of software development using modern, cloud-native application technologies,” said Ravi Maira, head of product marketing, Snyk. “Catching and fixing issues early in the development process results in software that can be developed faster and more securely.”



About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings over 20 years of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private Networks and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platforms, TITAN and TITAN.IUM. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

Jim Gayton NetNumber +1 978 609 7726 jgayton@netnumber.com