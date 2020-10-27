Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Lightbend Survey Compares Cloud-Native Adoption Priorities for Developers Versus Business Executives

More than 1,000 respondents reveal top priorities in cloud-native agenda, including Kubernetes, serverless, automation-versus-configuration tradeoffs and more

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend, the leader in Reactive Architecture, today announced the findings of its Cloud Native Adoption Trends report - a survey of more than 1,000 developers, software architects and IT leaders.

The survey finds that more than 75 percent of respondents already host the majority of their applications in some sort of cloud infrastructure, more than 60 percent are using microservices in production, and that more than 59 percent are running most of their new applications in Kubernetes and containers. But the survey also revealed that disagreements remain between developers and management about what the highest priorities for cloud native migrations are or should be, and that enterprises remain torn between the convenience of automation/outsourcing and the power of configurability.

“The survey showed that enterprises are expanding their view of ‘cloud-native’ to be much more than simply deploying containers on Kubernetes in the cloud,” said Mark Brewer, CEO at Lightbend. “Developers and business leaders alike are looking higher up the stack at the application layer, and how those architecture decisions can allow them to uniquely take advantage of the economics and scalability of cloud-native infrastructure.”

Key Findings (read the full report here)

  • Management tends to have a clearer view of “Cloud Native” than developers
  • Microservices and containers are key to cloud portability and performance
  • Enterprises are torn between automation and configurability
  • Developers and executives don’t always prioritize the same things

About Lightbend
Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Our mission is to help our clients become data-driven enterprises with systems that combine the scalability and resilience of microservices architecture with the instant value of streaming data. Globally recognized brands (including a quarter of the Fortune 100) use Lightbend technologies to implement their most digitally transformative business strategies no matter how ambitious, challenging or innovative. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

Editorial Contact
Lonn Johnston for Lightbend
+1 650.219.7764
lonn@flak42.com 

