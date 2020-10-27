Angola committed to support for UN reforms

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 27 - Angola has pledged commitment to support for the reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).,

The country’s commitment was expressed by Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte Antonio, at the celebration of the United Nations’ 75th anniversary on Monday.

He said that the support is extensive to the African Union position, through the Ezulwini Consensus, which defends increase in the number for the Security Council - two permanent members, with right to veto, and five non-permanent seats.

“But we would like that until the launch of the reform in the Security Council, a stronger voice from the African continent is necessary to ensure the reflection of the interests of the African continent within the decisions of the Security Council”, he said.

The minister said that Angola defends also the effective integration of the Angolan staff in the international organisations and mainly in United Nations and its agencies. “We should recall that a recent study conducted by the United Nations names Angola as one of the under-represented countries and even poorly represented when it comes to staff within organisation”, the minister stressed.

Téte António said that in face of challenges Angola relies on the partner’s contribution to step up actions in terms of development, in view of the economic sustainable growth, the implementation of policies against the climate emergence, drought and desertification, environmental protection, in coordination with the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Paris Climate Agreement.

As member of ECOSOC, he said, Angola continues to defend that the development process should not be associated to the strong action of the United Nations.

“Africa should not only be considered a sea of problems, but also a land of opportunities. Development can only contribute to the mitigate the aforementioned framework model”, said the official.

In his speech, the minister also highlighted the contribution of Angola in search for solutions to conflicts in the African continent.

At the regional level, Téte António said that Angola continues to work, in cooperation with the United Nation and other organisations, on the action focused on promotion of the culture of peace.

“We all should preserve and strengthening the views of a fairer, peaceful and prosperous world, free of the great endemics and conflicts. The international community does not have any practicable alternative but the multilateralism reinforcement that has the best synonym in the United Nations”, concluded Téte António.