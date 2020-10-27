Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,398 in the last 365 days.

CNE, UNDP reinforce cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 27 - National Electoral Commission (CNE) and the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) have reinforced Monday the partnership, aimed at training electoral agents.,

The fact was confirmed by CNE spokesperson, Lucas Quilundo, who stated that the partnership agreement provides mainly for training of civic education agents and other members involved in the electoral process.

Quilundo told the press at the end of plenary session that the training actions will be in charge of CNE.

This includes preparation of programme, contents and recruitment and selection of trainers.

In turn, UNDP will be responsible for the financial issue.

,

You just read:

CNE, UNDP reinforce cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.