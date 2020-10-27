CNE, UNDP reinforce cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 27 - National Electoral Commission (CNE) and the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) have reinforced Monday the partnership, aimed at training electoral agents.,

The fact was confirmed by CNE spokesperson, Lucas Quilundo, who stated that the partnership agreement provides mainly for training of civic education agents and other members involved in the electoral process.

Quilundo told the press at the end of plenary session that the training actions will be in charge of CNE.

This includes preparation of programme, contents and recruitment and selection of trainers.

In turn, UNDP will be responsible for the financial issue.