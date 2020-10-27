ORBCOMM and Inmarsat to Provide Next-Generation, Global IoT Service

Leverages ORBCOMM’s innovation and deep vertical expertise and Inmarsat’s world leading satellite constellation and extensive distribution channels

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, today announced that they will extend their agreement through at least 2035 and enhance their strategic partnership. The two companies will collaborate on joint product innovation and distribution of next-generation IoT satellite services, telematics devices and end-to-end solutions that offer the best-in-class combination of high bandwidth data packets with low-cost terminals.



As part of the partnership, ORBCOMM and Inmarsat are developing a next-generation service called OGx, which features two new offerings to suit future customer demand. The first is a higher data rate service offering designed to be nearly 40 times faster than the current IsatData Pro (IDP) service, allowing for much larger messages and faster delivery times. ORBCOMM’s current generation IDP terminals can be seamlessly upgraded over-the-air to the higher data rate OGx service, so customers can start development and integration now to ensure their solutions are market-ready when the OGx network becomes available expected in 2022.

In addition, ORBCOMM and Inmarsat are designing a second OGx offering, which is extremely power-efficient, to support a daily message for multiple years on a satellite terminal utilizing a single AA battery, making it ideal for remote monitoring and environmental sensing applications. Both OGx offerings are designed to have expanded broadcasting capabilities to send data to large groups of terminals and can leverage multiple modes of operation that can be tuned specifically for the required application.

The OGx offerings, which incorporate the current IDP service, will be supported by Inmarsat’s L-band constellations, including the current I-4 constellation and its forthcoming sixth generation (I-6) constellation. Inmarsat’s global L-band constellation offers the most sophisticated payload and lowest latency of any L-band satellite store-and-forward service. The L-band fleet delivers connectivity with 99.9% network availability and a ubiquitous, resilient and flexible solution for remote monitoring of fixed and mobile assets. Inmarsat’s I-6 satellites will significantly extend service capabilities to current and new IoT offerings, providing a reliable, cost-effective and backwards compatible satellite service and enhancing the return on investment for global customers over the long term.

Inmarsat will also distribute ORBCOMM’s industry-leading portfolio of OGx telematics devices globally through its extensive commercial and government sales channels, targeting Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs). In addition, Inmarsat and ORBCOMM will continue to partner to provide end-to-end IoT solutions, including global wireless connectivity, hardware and advanced, cloud-based reporting and analytics platforms for end user customers in multiple vertical markets.

“By extending our long-term, successful partnership with Inmarsat and developing a leading combination of higher data rate and power-efficient OGx services and terminals, we can continue to offer the industry’s best satellite offering with the broadest geographic coverage, the most regulatory authorizations and the best value to users,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to leverage our synergies, innovation and market leadership in collaboration with Inmarsat to deliver state-of-the-art IoT products, services and solutions to an even broader customer base around the world.”

“Through our enduring strategic partnership with ORBCOMM, we are seeing an extensive global market opportunity for our L-band IoT services, which enable increased business value to industries with remote operations,” said Rupert Pearce, Inmarsat’s Chief Executive Officer. “As the digital world continues to evolve, together Inmarsat and ORBCOMM will play a pivotal role in providing unparalleled network connectivity and best-in-class IoT solutions that will enable nearly every type of industrial asset to be smart and remotely connected.”

To expand upon the partnership, ORBCOMM and Inmarsat will share a video recording of an interview with Rupert Pearce, Chief Executive Officer of Inmarsat, and Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM, hosted by satellite industry expert Tim Farrar of TMF Associates on both companies’ web sites by November 2, 2020.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe. For further information, visit www.inmarsat.com follow us on LinkedIn or on Twitter @InmarsatGlobal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

