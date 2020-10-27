Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (26 October 2020)
As at 26 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 303 confirmed cases, including 7 797 recoveries and 242 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
