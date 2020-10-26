FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Offers Option for Dockless Vehicle Operators to Extend Permits

(Washington, DC) —Today, the District Department of Transportation announced that companies that have held permits to operate dockless bikes and scooters in the District of Columbia in 2020 will have the opportunity to receive extensions of current permits through December 31, 2021.

DDOT will issue amended Terms and Conditions that will address feedback from riders and non-riders related to sidewalk riding, rider safety education, and proper parking, among other concerns. The amended Terms and Conditions will also clarify equitable distribution and geo-fencing requirements.

The amended Terms and Conditions will be posted on the DDOT website on November 9, 2020. Operators must sign and return that document by December 1, 2020.

Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, DDOT is committed to offering a variety of safe, reliable transportation options to residents from across all eight wards. As the District continues to navigate its response to the public health emergency caused by coronavirus (COVID-19), alternative transportation is critical as the District looks to the future stages of reopening.

For more information on these plans, please ddot.dc.gov/page/dockless-vehicle-permits-district.

###

The mission of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is to enhance the quality of life for District residents and visitors by ensuring that people, goods, and information move efficiently and safely with minimal adverse impact on residents and the environment.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.