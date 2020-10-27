Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,434 in the last 365 days.

VSP Williston news release Smuggler's Notch

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A104416         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:SGT Mike Anderson                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020, 2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 108 Smuggler’s Notch

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Emraud

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police received a call of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smuggler’s Notch on route 108 in the town of Cambridge. The operator of vehicle, Thomas Ermaud ignored and passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted. Troopers were able to safely guide the operator back towards the Stowe side. Troopers issued the operator a ticket, with a fine of $1,192.00 (2) points for being in violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1006b(b): Commercial Motor Vehicle Prohibited on Smugglers Notch.

 

 

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

VSP Williston news release Smuggler's Notch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.