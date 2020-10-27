VSP Williston news release Smuggler's Notch

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A104416

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:SGT Mike Anderson

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020, 2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 108 Smuggler’s Notch

ACCUSED: Thomas Emraud

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police received a call of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smuggler’s Notch on route 108 in the town of Cambridge. The operator of vehicle, Thomas Ermaud ignored and passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted. Troopers were able to safely guide the operator back towards the Stowe side. Troopers issued the operator a ticket, with a fine of $1,192.00 (2) points for being in violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1006b(b): Commercial Motor Vehicle Prohibited on Smugglers Notch.

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111