Coccinella Donating Oleavia Extra Virgin Olive Oil to Several Hospitals to Battle Coronavirus Outbreak
The Team at Coccinella supports healthcare workers at several Minnesota Health + Hospitals Facilities on the Frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic
We offered them our high quality Oleavia Extra Virgin Olive Oils to ease their work pressure while helping them maintain adequate nutrient intake and high polyphenol to support their immune system.”EDINA, MINNESOTA, USA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3500 bottles of Oleavia Extra Virgin Olive Oils have been donated to frontline workers in Minnesota since May 2020 by Coccinella the US distributing company of Oleavia.
To prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Coccinella has launched a free delivery service for customers during May and then quickly added the donations to the frontline workers to increase their immune system and morale during these difficult times. Coccinella’s team dispatched the items to the frontline medical staff.
"We would like to extend our gratitude and highest respect to all front-line medical staff. It is their bravery and selfless dedication that we are able to continue to progress and bring the outbreak under control. We will do our best to offer as much help as possible to those who are racing against time to treat patients", said Coccinella’s Spokesperson Mr. Umut Kaplan.
"We offered them our high quality Oleavia Extra Virgin Olive Oils to ease their work pressure while helping them maintain adequate nutrient intake and high polyphenol to support their immune system. We have doctors in our immediate family and we are aware of the difficult conditions and sacrifice they have to make to save lives. They have to work long hours, with no sleep, away from their families and children for months. We are very appreciative and grateful for their sacrifice. If this is a small relief in their lives, we are honored to be part of it.”
"Aside from this, we have also disinfected all our in-store products to ensure the safety of customers and we launched free and contactless delivery services during the donation period.
The company maintains the highest hygiene standards and the strictest food safety controls. The hospitals that received the gift bags full of olive oil and a small thank you note were: Fairview Hospitals:
Ridges Hospital, Bethesda Hospital, St.Joseph's Hospital, St. John's Hospital, Woodwinds Hospital, Southdale Hospital (1500 bottles in total); St. Francis Regional Medical Center (250 bottles); Childrens Hospital (1000 bottles); North Memorial Hospital (500 bottles); University of Minnesota/Community-University Health Care Center (200 bottles)
About Coccinella/ Oleavia Evoo :
Oleavia Evoo’s US distributor company Coccinella, offers the highest quality Mediterrenean Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oils, EVOO’s,&Vinegars and textile products (2018) in the US.
Based in Edina, Minnesota, Coccinella Mediterranean Heritage is a family-owned business created to share the Mediterranean lifestyle with our community.
Oleavia Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a Natural Premium Olive Oil which is 100% vegan and gluten free and it is a production of an organic process. Established in 2019, Oleavia Evoo aims to make the Brand a global household name in every kitchen of a health conscious consumer. The Company won 2 awards at the 2020 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition; a Gold Award for its Oleavia Savrandere Early Harvest, an organic delicate Memecik, and a Silver Award for its Oleavia Orhaniye Organic, an organic medium-intensity Memecik.
