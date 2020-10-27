CBMJ Owned DeDonato Achieves Record Monthly Revenue Exceeding $250,000 - Projects Additional 46% By Years End

CBMJ News Flag and Cross CBMJ

The Year to Date Actual Revenue of $1.64M is projected to grow to $2.4M by year-end. This exceeds the original projection of $2.0M by 20%

CBMJ (OTCMKTS:CBMJ)

We are delighted with our initial progress during the first two weeks of operations since we completed the acquisition" stated Mark Schaftlein CEO of CBMJ” — Mark Schaftlein