Armstrong Announces New Ceiling Solutions to Improve Indoor Air Quality

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceilings, walls and suspension systems, today announced the 24/7 Defend™ portfolio of practical, affordable solutions that contribute to healthier, safer spaces – and cleaner air. This growing portfolio includes new AirAssure™ ceiling systems that self-seal into the ceiling grid to prevent air leaks, and an in-ceiling ultraviolet (UV-C) air purification system.



“COVID is redefining standards for health and safety protocols in all aspects of life, including indoor spaces. As employers, educators and building owners seek to reopen their facilities, they are looking for ways to meet the heightened expectations of their workers and occupants. With our 24/7 Defend portfolio, we’re adapting technology used in healthcare facilities -- where health and wellness matter most -- to provide affordable and effective options for offices, schools and other spaces. These Armstrong solutions can help everyone get back to life and work with greater confidence,” said Vic Grizzle, President and CEO, AWI.

New Ceiling Panels Reduce Air Leaks, Increasing Air Filtering up to 40%

When placed in a standard ceiling grid, AirAssure ceiling panels form a tight seal and reduce airflow leakage up to four times more than panels without AirAssure performance. Reducing air leaks can significantly increase the effectiveness of air ventilation and filtration systems, particularly where ventilation systems may have limited capacity to increase airflow or add fresh air.

A tighter sealed room allows more air to flow through return air vents where it can be filtered or purified. According to independent testing, AirAssure panels allow these ventilation systems to filter up to 40% more air. In buildings where the air space above ceilings is shared among multiple rooms, AirAssure can help reduce the risk of pathogen transfer.

Retrofitting existing rooms with AirAssure panels is an easy, affordable way to reduce air leakage. According to air testing specialist, Timothy Roaten, President at Eastern Air Balance, a certified firm that tests and adjusts air flows in buildings, “The single largest surface that needs to be sealed is the ceiling. This is vital for schools and senior living facilities as they are being encouraged to create isolation rooms to control the airflow and potential spread of airborne particles.”

In-Ceiling UV-C Air Purification Neutralizes Harmful Airborne Pathogens

Armstrong is partnering with Medical Illumination International, Inc. (MI), to offer a customized version of MI’s VidaShield UV24™ air purification system that integrates with AirAssure panels and other Armstrong ceiling systems. The effectiveness of these new solutions is based on testing, qualifications and studies from MI and its VidaShield UV24 product line.

The new Armstrong VidaShield UV24 system is uniquely designed to pair an active UV-C air purification system with Armstrong ceiling panels. The drop-in products include shielded ultraviolet light that deactivates pathogens and protects people from any exposure to ultraviolet light. The 2’ X 4’ unobtrusive system draws air into a hidden chamber above the ceiling, exposing air to UV-C light and returns clean air to the room.

Armstrong VidaShield UV24 systems use patented, scientifically proven UV-C air cleaning technology that continuously cleans and reduces the level of pathogens in a room’s air. Each product can treat a volume of air equivalent to an 8’ x 10’ x 10’ room four times per hour. The system neutralizes 97% of infectious pathogens in aerosols on the first pass of air.

“Drawing upon our years of experience in materials science, engineering and sustainability, along with partnerships such as with Medical Illuminations, we will continue to innovate around and expand our healthy space solutions,” said Charlie Chiappone, Senior Vice President, Ceiling and Wall Solutions of Armstrong.

The 24/7 Defend portfolio also includes Infusions™ Resilient partitions and the CleanAssure™ family of disinfectable products, available now. The AirAssure panels and VidaShield UV24 for Armstrong ceilings will be available in early December. For more information, visit armstrongceilings.com/healthyspaces or chat with an Armstrong TechLine expert (877) 276-7876, and select Option 2.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions in the Americas. With over $1 billion in revenue in 2019, AWI has about 2,500 employees and a manufacturing network of 14 facilities plus five plants dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

About Medical Illumination

Medical Illumination International, established in 1978, is one of the world’s premier manufacturers of medical lighting equipment for human and veterinary healthcare. The company’s product range covers the complete spectrum of lighting for surgery, emergency procedures, examination and specialty uses, along with disinfection equipment, video integration systems, surgery tables, and equipment pendants. For more information, visit www.medillum.com.

