Nine Wyoming Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

October 26, 2020

Nine more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The confirmed deaths include five residents of a Big Horn County long-term care facility:

An older adult Big Horn County woman died last week. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized; she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County woman last week. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized; she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County man died last week. It’s unclear whether the man was hospitalized; he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County man died last week. The man was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County man died last week. It’s unclear whether the man was hospitalized; he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Other confirmed deaths include:

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. The man was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Platte County man died earlier this month. The man was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Albany County man died last week. It’s unclear whether the man was hospitalized; he was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients as higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Lincoln County woman died last week. The woman was hospitalized in another state and it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 77 coronavirus-related deaths, 9,783 lab-confirmed cases and 1,694 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.