DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published October 26, 2020)

Find or harvest a collared deer? Here’s what to do

People in southeastern Minnesota who either harvest a deer or discover a dead deer with a GPS collar on its neck should report it by calling 507-380-1858 or emailing [email protected]. The report will provide valuable information to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources researchers. DNR staff will arrange to pick up the collar. Harvesting collared/tagged deer is legal and hunters can treat collared deer like any other deer. When reporting the collar, people should note the five-digit serial number on the collar and the three-digit number on the small, green tag in the deer’s ear. These collared deer are part of an ongoing study in southeastern Minnesota about how disease may spread between deer and to other deer populations. There are currently 61 active collars in the study. For more information on the study, and information on how to get involved, visit the DNR deer movement study webpage.

Seeking input on wolf plan update through Nov. 1

People are invited to share their thoughts about wolf management as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updates the state’s 20-year-old wolf management plan.

This public input opportunity is available through Sunday, Nov. 1, on the wolf plan section of the DNR’s community engagement platform, which includes a questionnaire, online forum on topics related to the update of the management plan and a timeline of the update process.

Later in the process, the public will have an opportunity to comment on draft updates to the state’s wolf management plan. The DNR anticipates releasing the draft plan for comment later this year. More information about the update to the plan is available on the DNR website.

Get responses to deer hunting questions during Nov. 2 webinar

Anyone who has deer hunting questions may register and participate in a virtual “First Day of Deer Camp” conversation from noon-1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. During the webinar, a variety of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff who specialize in education, wildlife and enforcement will answer questions to help hunters prepare for the firearms deer season that begins Saturday, Nov. 7. Registration for the webinar is required and available online. Participants are encouraged to submit questions when they register. A recording of the webinar will be posted online.

Earlier this fall, the DNR hosted 10 online classes covering a wide variety of topics for anyone wanting to learn how to hunt deer. Recordings of these classes are available on the DNR website.

DNR maps available for deer hunters

Deer hunters can access a variety of online maps from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR’s interactive deer permit area map shows area boundaries, and locations of public land. By clicking on “detail report” hunters will find harvest history, permit area designation, winter severity history and other information.

By clicking “detail map” users can view and download a PDF map of the permit area. On a mobile device, the PDF maps can be used with the Avenza Maps app as a geospatial PDF (GeoPDF). GeoPDFs display a current location like Google Maps, but the user does not need to be connected to the internet or have cell service while using the maps.

Hunters can also find online maps of public land in Minnesota, including the state’s 1.3 million acres of land in wildlife management areas. One way to search for WMAs is using the WMA Finder on the DNR website. Additionally, the DNR is providing background maps for GPS units that depict WMA boundaries and parking areas.