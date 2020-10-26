Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,395 in the last 365 days.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX: VABK) (the “Company”) today reported third quarter net income of $1.87 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, a slight decrease compared to net income of $1.90 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, recognized during the third quarter of 2019. In the first nine months of 2020, net income was $5.36 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, which is a 2% increase over net income of $5.26 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, posted for the first nine months of 2019.

“As we expected, we posted strong third quarter and year-to-date results, despite running through $549 thousand of merger expenses in connection with our announcement earlier this month,” said Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to be entering into a partnership with The Fauquier Bank and Fauquier Bankshares, Inc., to combine the two banks and companies, joining forces to improve the experiences of clients and employees and accelerate the returns of our shareholders.”

Update on Our Response to COVID-19

  • Paycheck Protection Program Through September 30, 2020, Virginia National Bank has assisted nonprofits and local businesses by funding $86.9 million of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, which were designed to provide economic relief to small businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19. The loans carry a 1% annual interest rate. The Company recorded PPP loan origination fees of approximately $3.0 million and deferred $95 thousand in loan origination costs that are being recognized as an adjustment to yield over the contractual life of the underlying loans, most of which are over a 24-month period.   Upon repayment or forgiveness of each loan, the remaining unamortized fees and costs allocated to that loan will be recorded as income and expensed, respectively. The PPP loans generated pre-tax income of $645 thousand, from interest income and fee amortization, net of cost accretion, in the third quarter of 2020, with an effective yield of 2.95%.
  • Loan Deferments - Also to assist our customers whose businesses were impacted by COVID-19, we processed a total of $58.4 million in loan deferments since the beginning of the pandemic, of which $28.7 million, or 49.1% were principal-only deferments; $20.0 million, or 34.3%, were principal and interest deferments; $7.9 million, or 13.6%, were government-guaranteed loans; and $1.8 million, or 3.0%, were student loans.   As of September 30, 2020, $48.9 million in loan balances, or 83.8% of the total loan deferments approved, have returned to normal payment schedules and are now current, leaving a remaining balance of deferments of $9.4 million. Of this remaining balance, $3.8 million, or 40.9%, are principal-only deferments; $5.0 million, or 52.9%, are government-guaranteed loans; and $581 thousand, or 6.2%, are student loans.

Third Quarter 2020 Select Financial Highlights

  • Gross loans outstanding at September 30, 2020 totaled $636.9 million, an increase of $97.4 million, or 18.1% compared to December 31, 2019, and an increase of $114.8 million, or 22.0%, compared to September 30, 2019. The increases are largely due to the origination of $86.9 million in PPP loans as noted above, as well as $10.5 million in net non-PPP loan growth in the first nine months of 2020 and the purchase of a $17.4 million 1-4 family residential mortgage package in the fourth quarter of 2019.  
  • The balance of loans in non-accrual status decreased to $9 thousand as of September 30, 2020, from $299 thousand as of December 31, 2019 and $337 thousand at September 30, 2019. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $61 thousand as of September 30, 2020, $771 thousand as of December 31, 2019, and $199 thousand as of September 30, 2019.
  • A provision for loan losses of $224 thousand was recognized during the third quarter of 2020, compared to a recovery of $120 thousand during the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million was recognized, compared to $500 thousand for the first nine months of the prior year. The primary reason for the increase is an escalation in economic qualitative factors in the allowance for loan losses incurred loss model as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19.
  • The period-end allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.84% as of September 30, 2020, 0.78% as of December 31, 2019, and 0.76% as of September 30, 2019.    Note that the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans, would have been 0.97% as of September 30, 2020.
  • Annualized return on average assets for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.89% compared to 1.07% realized in the second quarter of 2020 and 1.15% realized in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Third quarter 2020 net interest income increased $573 thousand, or 10.5%, compared to the amount recognized in the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2020 increased $674 thousand, or 4.1% over the same period in the prior year. These increases were primarily the result of lower cost of funds period-over-period.
  • The cost of funds incurred in the third quarter of 2020 was 38 basis points, an improvement over the 76 basis points incurred during the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the decline in interest paid on deposits. Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, remained in excess of 78% of total deposits at the end of the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, as well as the end of the year in 2019.
  • Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (“FTE”) (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter of 2020 declined 26 basis points to 3.05% from 3.12% for the second quarter of 2020 and declined 49 basis points from 3.54% for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest margin (FTE) would have been 3.09% for the third quarter of 2020, without the interest and fees associated with the PPP loans, which had an average balance of $86.9 million during the quarter.
  • Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $98 thousand, or 7.4%, to $1.4 million, compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, due to fluctuations in several categories. Loan swap fee income increased $228 thousand, however wealth management fees declined $114 thousand. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2020 increased $634 thousand, or 15.5%, to $4.7 million, compared to $4.1 million in the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to the increase in loan swap fee income of $826 thousand and the increase in gain on sale of securities of $663 thousand, offset by declines in bank owned life insurance income of $360 thousand and wealth management fees of $325 thousand. The Company anticipates receiving approximately $800 thousand from the return of unearned insurance premiums related to the student loan portfolio, although the timing of the payment remains uncertain at this time.
  • Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $374 thousand, or 8.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 due largely to $549 thousand in due diligence and other expenses in connection with the pending merger with Fauquier Bankshares, Inc., offset by a decline of $160 thousand of settlement of claims incurred in the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2020 increased $225 thousand, or 1.7%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, also a result of merger expenses noted above, coupled with a $204 thousand increase in personnel expense, primarily for Richmond lenders’ salaries and incentive compensation, offset by a decline of $460 thousand of settlement of claims incurred in the first nine months of 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Select Financial Highlights, continued

  • The efficiency ratio (FTE) (a non-GAAP financial measure) was 65.7% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 61.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 66.9% for the third quarter of 2019. (See footnote 3 on the Financial Highlights page for an explanation of the efficiency ratio (FTE) calculation.) The efficiency ratio (FTE) is elevated due to merger-related expenses, as noted above.
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio was 91.7% at September 30, 2020, compared to 86.9% at December 31, 2019 and 90.1% at September 30, 2019.
  • Tangible book value per share as of September 30, 2020 was $29.37, compared to $27.98 as of December 31, 2019 and $27.77 as of September 30, 2019.
  • Capital ratios continue to be well in excess of regulatory requirements for well-capitalized banks.
  • Cash dividends of $814 thousand were declared during the third quarter of 2020, while the remaining net income of $1.1 million, or 56.5%, was retained.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has four banking offices in Charlottesville and one in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Mechanicsville and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Bank offers investment advisory services under the name of Sturman Wealth Advisors. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company’s stock trades on the OTC Markets Group’s OTCQX Market under the symbol “VABK.” Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company’s performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company’s allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; laws, regulations and guidance; accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expenses related to the Company’s proposed merger with Fauquier Bankshares, Inc., unexpected delays related to the merger, or the inability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Tara Y. Harrison (434) 817-8587

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    September 30,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 * 		    September 30,
2019 		 
    (Unaudited)             (Unaudited)  
ASSETS                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 11,399     $ 14,908     $ 13,870  
Federal funds sold     273       4,177       13,985  
Securities:                        
Available for sale, at fair value     141,245       114,041       77,930  
Restricted securities, at cost     3,436       1,683       1,684  
Total securities     144,681       115,724       79,614  
Loans     636,935       539,533       522,104  
Allowance for loan losses     (5,334 )     (4,209 )     (3,983 )
Loans, net     631,601       535,324       518,121  
Premises and equipment, net     5,444       6,145       6,354  
Bank owned life insurance     16,739       16,412       16,301  
Goodwill     372       372       372  
Other intangible assets, net     357       408       424  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     10,092       9,157       11,749  
Total assets   $ 820,958     $ 702,627     $ 660,790  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Liabilities:                        
Demand deposits:                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 190,204     $ 166,975     $ 155,134  
Interest-bearing     135,569       122,994       110,152  
Money market and savings deposit accounts     270,653       221,964       190,568  
Certificates of deposit and other time deposits     98,095       109,278       123,592  
Total deposits     694,521       621,211       579,446  
Advances from the FHLB     40,000       -       -  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     5,980       5,309       5,790  
Total liabilities     740,501       626,520       585,236  
Commitments and contingent liabilities                        
Shareholders' equity:                        
Preferred stock, $2.50 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares outstanding		     -       -       -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
2,714,273 (including 25,268 nonvested) shares issued
and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 2,692,005
(including 4,000 nonvested) shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019		     6,722       6,720       6,720  
Capital surplus     32,377       32,195       32,160  
Retained earnings     40,158       37,235       36,611  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     1,200       (43 )     63  
Total shareholders' equity     80,457       76,107       75,554  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 820,958     $ 702,627     $ 660,790  

*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended     For the nine months ended  
    September 30, 2020       September 30, 2019     September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019  
Interest and dividend income:                                  
Loans, including fees   $ 6,175       $ 6,021     $ 18,202     $ 18,223  
Federal funds sold     3         174       98       267  
Investment securities:                                  
Taxable     412         291       1,150       789  
Tax exempt     159         64       326       221  
Dividends     22         29       70       86  
Total interest and dividend income     6,771         6,579       19,846       19,586  
                                   
Interest expense:                                  
Demand and savings deposits     383         531       1,468       1,375  
Certificates and other time deposits     306         574       1,166       1,619  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings     35         -       35       89  
Total interest expense     724         1,105       2,669       3,083  
Net interest income     6,047         5,474       17,177       16,503  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses     224         (120 )     1,367       500  
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses     5,823         5,594       15,810       16,003  
                                   
Noninterest income:                                  
Wealth management fees     263         377       801       1,126  
Advisory and brokerage income     175         159       516       451  
Royalty income     16         5       87       13  
Deposit account fees     162         192       484       565  
Debit/credit card and ATM fees     144         191       435       537  
Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance     111         111       327       687  
Fees on mortgage sales     -         43       77       129  
Gains on sales of securities     91         7       734       71  
Loan swap fee income     344         116       977       151  
Other     119         126       282       356  
Total noninterest income     1,425         1,327       4,720       4,086  
                                   
Noninterest expense:                                  
Salaries and employee benefits     2,322         2,268       7,004       6,800  
Net occupancy     501         450       1,405       1,373  
Equipment     134         85       401       316  
Data processing     302         341       968       987  
Merger expenses     549         -       549       -  
Settlement of claims     -         160       -       460  
Other     1,127         1,257       3,555       3,721  
Total noninterest expense     4,935         4,561       13,882       13,657  
                                   
Income before income taxes     2,313         2,360       6,648       6,432  
Provision for income taxes     443         463       1,286       1,174  
Net income   $ 1,870       $ 1,897     $ 5,362     $ 5,258  
Net income per common share, basic   $ 0.69       $ 0.71     $ 1.98     $ 1.96  
Net income per common share, diluted   $ 0.69       $ 0.71     $ 1.98     $ 1.96  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic     2,714,273         2,689,092       2,705,730       2,685,134  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted     2,716,710         2,690,142       2,707,104       2,688,813  


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020 		    June 30,
2020 		    March 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		    September 30,
2019 		 
Common Share Data:                                        
Net income per weighted average share, basic   $ 0.69     $ 0.77     $ 0.52     $ 0.53     $ 0.71  
Net income per weighted average share, diluted   $ 0.69     $ 0.77     $ 0.52     $ 0.53     $ 0.71  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic     2,714,273       2,710,019       2,692,803       2,692,005       2,689,092  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted     2,716,710       2,711,017       2,694,090       2,693,437       2,690,142  
Actual shares outstanding     2,714,273       2,714,273       2,702,373       2,692,005       2,692,005  
Tangible book value per share at period end   $ 29.37     $ 28.86     $ 27.95     $ 27.98     $ 27.77  
                                         
Key Ratios:                                        
Return on average assets 1     0.89 %     1.07 %     0.78 %     0.81 %     1.15 %
Return on average equity 1     9.18 %     10.64 %     7.28 %     7.43 %     9.96 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 2     3.05 %     3.12 %     3.20 %     3.31 %     3.54 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3     65.7 %     59.5 %     64.3 %     61.2 %     66.9 %
Loan-to-deposit ratio     91.7 %     88.5 %     87.2 %     86.9 %     90.1 %
                                         
Net Interest Income:                                        
Net interest income   $ 6,047     $ 5,755     $ 5,375     $ 5,421     $ 5,474  
Net interest income (FTE) 2,3   $ 6,089     $ 5,780     $ 5,395     $ 5,440     $ 5,491  
                                         
Capital Ratios:                                        
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.41 %     9.84 %     10.59 %     10.81 %     11.42 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     15.41 %     15.56 %     14.04 %     15.08 %     15.55 %
                                         
Assets and Asset Quality:                                        
Average Earning Assets   $ 793,712     $ 744,760     $ 678,941     $ 653,195     $ 616,306  
Average Gross Loans   $ 630,704     $ 618,096     $ 535,824     $ 526,249     $ 516,637  
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   $ 86,883     $ 86,859     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Loan Deferrals, Pandemic Related   $ 9,439     $ 39,800     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Allowance for loan losses:                                        
Beginning of period   $ 4,917     $ 4,704     $ 4,209     $ 3,983     $ 4,817  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses     224       378       765       875       (120 )
Charge-offs     (62 )     (193 )     (388 )     (689 )     (747 )
Recoveries     255       28       118       40       33  
Net recoveries (charge-offs)     193       (165 )     (270 )     (649 )     (714 )
End of period   $ 5,334     $ 4,917     $ 4,704     $ 4,209     $ 3,983  
                                         
Non-accrual loans   $ 9     $ 11     $ 273     $ 299     $ 337  
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing     61       1,076       733       771       199  
OREO     -       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming assets (NPA)   $ 70     $ 1,087     $ 1,006     $ 1,070     $ 536  
                                         
NPA as a % of total assets     0.01 %     0.14 %     0.14 %     0.15 %     0.08 %
NPA as a % of total loans plus OREO     0.01 %     0.17 %     0.18 %     0.20 %     0.10 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.84 %     0.78 %     0.85 %     0.78 %     0.76 %
Non-accruing loans to total loans     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.05 %     0.06 %     0.06 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1     -0.12 %     0.11 %     0.20 %     0.49 %     0.55 %

1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.
2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures on the following page.


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL (FTE) MEASURES
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020 		    June 30,
2020 		    March 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		    September 30,
2019 		 
Net interest income   $ 6,047     $ 5,755     $ 5,375     $ 5,421     $ 5,474  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment     42       25       20       19       17  
Net interest income (FTE) 1   $ 6,089     $ 5,780     $ 5,395     $ 5,440     $ 5,491  
                                         
Efficiency ratio 2     66.0 %     59.7 %     64.5 %     61.4 %     67.1 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment     -0.3 %     -0.2 %     -0.2 %     -0.2 %     -0.2 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3     65.7 %     59.5 %     64.3 %     61.2 %     66.9 %
                                         
Net interest margin     3.03 %     3.11 %     3.18 %     3.30 %     3.52 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.02 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 1     3.05 %     3.12 %     3.20 %     3.31 %     3.54 %

1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing nonterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
3 The efficiency ratio, FTE or non-GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.