Exco Technologies Limited Announces Fourth Quarter Results on December 2, 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of business on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.



A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) which can be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 1826929.

To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/waffpdbt a few minutes before the event.

For those unable to participate on December 3, 2020, an archived version will be available on the Exco website. Also, a replay will be available until December 11, 2020 by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 5,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (905) 477-3065, Ext 7233 Website: http://www.excocorp.com



