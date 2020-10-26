Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,395 in the last 365 days.

Exco Technologies Limited Announces Fourth Quarter Results on December 2, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of business on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) which can be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 1826929.

To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/waffpdbt a few minutes before the event.  

For those unable to participate on December 3, 2020, an archived version will be available on the Exco website. Also, a replay will be available until December 11, 2020 by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 5,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source:   Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact:    Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:    (905) 477-3065, Ext 7233
Website:     http://www.excocorp.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Exco Technologies Limited Announces Fourth Quarter Results on December 2, 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.