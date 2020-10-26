Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Health Catalyst to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, will release its 2020 third quarter operating results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-295-1104 for U.S. participants, or 1-470-495-9486 for international participants, and referencing participant code 7195951. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt
+1 (575)-491-0974
amanda.hundt@healthcatalyst.com

 

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


