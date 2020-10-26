Current and Former Credible Employees File Class and Collective Action to Recover Unpaid Overtime

Credible faces allegations of violating federal labor law by misclassifying certain workers as salaried and exempt from overtime

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 15, 2020, current and former employees (“Plaintiffs”) of Credible Behavioral Health Software, Inc. (“Credible”) filed a class and collective action lawsuit against their former employer in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (Case No.: 8:20-cv-02986-PJM). Plaintiffs allege that Credible violated the Fair Labor Standard Act (“FLSA”) and seek to recover unpaid overtime wages.Credible supplies behavioral health technology and practice management software to various healthcare providers. Plaintiffs worked as Partner Services Coordinators for Credible and were paid an annual salary for their work. Plaintiffs allege that Credible violated the wage and hour provisions of the FLSA by intentionally misclassifying them as salaried employees, which resulted in their failure to receive overtime wages. Plaintiffs allege that they routinely worked over forty (40) hours per week without receiving proper overtime compensation (“time-and-a-half”).Plaintiffs were primarily responsible for routine technical support. They had to respond to multiple inquiries from clients each day and help them resolve basic issues with their software. In the Complaint, Plaintiffs allege that their duties were routine in nature. They claim that they were given a voluminous amount of work, despite not receiving compensation for their additional time worked. Plaintiffs allege that their experiences were similar to other Partner Services Coordinators.Additional information regarding how other salaried Partner Service Coordinators who work or worked for Credible can join this case can be found here , or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005.The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl represent the Plaintiffs in this matter and are recognized as leaders in the field of wage and hour litigation and have successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits across the country. We are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.Media contact information: (410) 244-7005