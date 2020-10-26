In a note, the Civil House mentions that before, in another decree, the President of the Republic had dismissed Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa, from the post of Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment.
In a third decree, the head of the Government appointed Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa, as consultant to the President of the Republic.
You just read:
President appoints Jomo Fortunato Culture Minister
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.