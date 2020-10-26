Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
President appoints Jomo Fortunato Culture Minister

ANGOLA, October 26 -  

In a note, the Civil House mentions that before, in another decree, the President of the Republic had dismissed Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa, from the post of Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment.

 

In a third decree, the head of the Government appointed Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa, as consultant to the President of the Republic.

