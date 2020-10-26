Affordable Pet Doors Melbourne Relaunches Website With A Fresh New Look
Pet doors can prove invaluable for people at home with their pets
Relaunch of the Affordable Pet Doors Melbourne website, and the services the company offers.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular Melbourne based business Affordable Pet Doors Melbourne has relaunched it's website with a new updated look. "It was time for a fresh look," said Sean Taylor, the founder of the business, "but we have kept our upfront package prices as this is what our customers love." The pet door installation business offers package prices which includes supply and installation of the pet doors. They specialise in pet door installations into both timber doors and security doors, and have been installing pet doors for almost ten years.
The company carries two main brands – Ideal Pet Doors and Petway Pet Doors. “We generally use these two brands because we have found them to be the strongest and most durable,” Sean advised. The Petway products are made from a heat resistant thermoplastic, which is ideal for the hot Australian summers; and are manufactured in Australia.
The Petway Pet Doors make pet doors for both timber doors and security doors. People can also have the pet doors aligned into both. “We align the pet doors so the dog or cat can easily get through both doors and out into the backyard,” Mr Taylor added.
Installing pet doors for a variety of people made Sean realize that there were many reasons people wanted an installation service. “Some people don’t have the tools or the experience,” he said, “or sometimes people are just really busy – so it’s handy for them to have a service where a pet door can be installed within an hour or two.”
Sean has noticed that due to the onset of COVID19, there has been a significant increase in the number of people working from home, and that this has led to an increase in the amount of people getting new pets. “More people are getting pets during this period - especially people living by themselves. I think that people working from home are missing socialising - it’s important for people to have company. Our pets make great companions.”
As such, Sean has found that more people are having pet doors installed. “There especially seems to be an increase in people getting dogs. The installation of a dog door makes the pet owner’s life much easier - it allows the dog to be free to play and exercise whenever they want” Sean said.
Affordable Pet Doors Melbourne services both the Melbourne and Mornington Peninsula area, and provides pet door installations on both weekdays and weekends
