HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. REPORTS QUARTERLY AND YEAR TO DATE RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dubuque, IA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlights and Developments

§ Record quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $45.5 million compared to $34.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $10.9 million or 32%
§ Diluted earnings per common share of $1.23 in comparison with $0.94 for the third quarter of the prior year, an increase of $0.29 or 31%
§ Net interest margin of 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP)(1) during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.81% (3.85% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP)(1) during the second quarter of 2020 and 3.98% (4.02% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP)(1) during the third quarter of 2019
§ Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)1 of 54.67% compared to 60.85% for the third quarter of 2019
§ Contributed $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, to support communities served by Heartland and its subsidiary banks, including recent donations of $260,000 to local schools


  Quarter Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 45.5      $ 34.6      $ 95.7      $ 111.3   
Diluted earnings per common share 1.23      0.94      2.59      3.11   
               
Return on average assets 1.19  %   1.12  %   0.90  %   1.27  %
Return on average common equity 10.90      8.91      7.90      10.33   
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.11      13.78      12.10      16.13   
Net interest margin 3.51      3.98      3.70      4.05   
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.55      4.02      3.74      4.10   
Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 54.67      60.85      57.28      63.26   

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"Heartland set a new record of $45.5 million for quarterly net income available to common stockholders during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $10.9 million or 32% over the same quarter of 2019. Earnings per diluted common share totaled $1.23, an increase of $0.29 or 31% from $0.94 in the third quarter of 2019."
Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following quarterly results:

  1. net income available to common stockholders of $45.5 million, or $1.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $34.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019.
  2. excluding tax-effected provision for credit losses of $1.3 million and tax-effected acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $905,000, adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) was $47.8 million, or $1.29 of adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $39.9 million (non-GAAP) or $1.08 of adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP), for the third quarter of 2019, which excluded tax-effected provision for credit losses of $4.1 million and tax-effected acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $1.2 million.
  3. return on average common equity was 10.90% and return on average assets was 1.19% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 8.91% and 1.12%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2019.
  4. return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 16.11% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 16.86% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 13.78% and 15.76%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Heartland reported the following results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

  1. net income available to common stockholders of $95.7 million or $2.59 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $111.3 million or $3.11 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  2. excluding tax-effected provision for credit losses of $39.5 million and tax-effected acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $2.5 million, adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) was $137.7 million, or $3.73 of adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP), for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $125.3 million (non-GAAP), or $3.50 of adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP), for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, which excluded tax-effected provision for credit losses of $9.3 million and tax-effected acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $4.8 million.
  3. return on average common equity was 7.90% and return on average assets was 0.90% for the first nine months of 2020, compared to 10.33% and 1.27%, respectively, for the same period in 2019.
  4. return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 12.10% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 17.08% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 16.13% and 18.05%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

"Heartland set a new record of $45.5 million for quarterly net income available to common stockholders during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $10.9 million or 32% over the same quarter of 2019. Earnings per diluted common share totaled $1.23, an increase of $0.29 or 31% from $0.94 in the third quarter of 2019," said Bruce K. Lee, Heartland's president and chief executive officer.

Responses to COVID-19 

In the first quarter of 2020, Heartland implemented and continues to operate under its pandemic management plan. While the measures described below remain in effect, Heartland’s pandemic management plan continues to evolve in response to the recent developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. To assure workplace and employee safety and business resiliency while providing relief and support to customers and communities facing challenges from the impacts of the pandemic, the following measures are in place:

  1. employees who can work from home continue to do so, and those employees who are working in bank offices have been placed on rotating teams to limit potential exposure to COVID-19;
  2. all in-person events and large meetings are canceled and have transitioned to virtual meetings;
  3. employees receive an increase in time off and enhanced health care coverage related to testing and treatments for COVID-19;
  4. Heartland has installed and requires the use of personal protective equipment in bank offices;
  5. Heartland has implemented and extended a 20% wage premium for certain customer-facing employees,
  6. Heartland has provided direct guaranteed loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (the ‘‘SBA’’) to customers through Heartland’s participation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the ‘‘CARES Act’’) and originated $1.2 billion of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (‘‘PPP’’);
  7. Heartland has participated in the CARES Act SBA loan payment and deferral program for existing SBA loans; and
  8. Heartland has contributed $1.5 million to support communities served by Heartland and its subsidiary banks, including recent donations of $260,000 to local schools.

"We are proud of our recent contributions to local schools to help teachers and students learn in a safe and healthy environment. We continue to support the communities in which we live and work during this pandemic," Lee said.

The continued economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic will make it difficult for some customers to repay the principal and interest on their loans, and Heartland's subsidiary banks have been working with customers to modify the terms of certain existing loans.

The following table shows the total loan exposure as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, to customer segment profiles that Heartland currently believes will be more heavily impacted by COVID-19, dollars in thousands:

  As of September 30, 2020   As of June 30, 2020   As of March 31, 2020
Industry Total Exposure(1)   % of Gross Exposure(1)   Total Exposure(1)   % of Gross Exposure(1)   Total Exposure(1)   % of Gross Exposure(1)
Lodging $ 495,187      4.52  %   $ 490,475      4.38  %   $ 498,596      4.47  %
Retail trade 405,118      3.70      407,030      3.64      367,727      3.30   
Retail properties 363,457      3.32      369,782      3.31      408,506      3.66   
Restaurants and bars 248,053      2.26      255,701      2.29      247,239      2.22   
Oil and gas 52,766      0.48      63,973      0.57      56,302      0.50   
Total $ 1,564,581      14.28  %   $ 1,586,961      14.19  %   $ 1,578,370      14.15  %
                       
(1) Total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments excluding PPP loans

As of September 30, 2020, of the approximately $1.11 billion of loans modified under COVID-19 relief programs, $860.0 million of loans have returned to full payment status, $133.0 million of loans remain in the original deferral status, and second loan modifications have been made on approximately $122.0 million of loans in Heartland's portfolio. Approximately 69% of the second loan modifications are principal and interest deferments for 90 days, and the remainder are primarily interest-only payments for 90 days.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Heartland's financial condition and results of operations will depend on the severity and duration of the pandemic, related restrictions on business and consumer activity, and the availability of government programs to alleviate the economic stress of the pandemic. See Heartland's "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

2020 Developments

Adoption of ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326)"

On January 1, 2020, Heartland adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326)," commonly referred to as "CECL." The impact of Heartland's adoption of CECL ("Day 1") resulted in the following:

  1. an increase of $12.1 million to the allowance for credit losses related to loans, which included a reclassification of $6.0 million of purchased credit impaired loan discount on previously acquired loans, and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings totaling $4.6 million, net of taxes of $1.5 million;
  2. an increase of $13.6 million to the allowance for unfunded commitments and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings totaling $10.2 million, net of taxes of $3.4 million, and
  3. established an allowance for credit losses for Heartland's held to maturity debt securities of $158,000 and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings totaling $118,000, net of taxes of $40,000.

Entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger with AIM Bancshares, Inc.

On October 19, 2020, Heartland entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “amended and restated merger agreement”) relating to the acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc. (“AIM”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AimBank, headquartered in Levelland, Texas. The amended and restated merger agreement amends and restates the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated February 11, 2020 between Heartland and AIM (the “original merger agreement”). The original merger agreement was amended and restated to address certain regulatory concerns raised by the Federal Reserve Board during its review of the transaction contemplated by the original merger agreement. In response to discussions with the Federal Reserve Board, AIM and Heartland agreed that they could better serve the goals of the transaction and more easily address regulatory concerns if they adopted two sequential mergers described in the next paragraph. AIM and Heartland also agreed to adjust the cash component of the merger consideration based on increases in AIM’s adjusted tangible common equity as a result of gains in AIM’s “available-for-sale” securities portfolio, an increase in AIM’s retained earnings and gains in AIM’s “held-to-maturity” securities portfolio since the date of the original merger agreement. A holdback provision was added to the amended and restated merger agreement as a result of a certain litigation proceedings. Certain other provisions of the original merger agreement were revised to reflect other changes in economic terms and the significantly delayed closing date of the transaction.

In the first merger, AIM will merge with and into AimBank, and holders of shares of AIM common stock will receive one share of AimBank common stock for each share of AIM common stock owned by such holders.  In the second merger, which will occur immediately following the consummation of the AIM/AimBank merger, AimBank will merge with and into Heartland’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Bank & Trust. In the second merger transaction, all issued and outstanding shares of AimBank common stock will be exchanged for shares of Heartland common stock and cash. As a result, each share of AimBank common stock received by shareholders of AIM in the first merger will be exchanged for 207.0 shares of Heartland common stock and $685.00 of cash. The transaction value will change due to fluctuations in the price of Heartland common stock and is subject to certain potential adjustments as set forth in the amended and restated merger agreement, including but not limited to adjustments based on changes in the adjusted tangible common equity of AIM. Heartland expects this transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of September 30, 2020, AimBank had total assets of approximately $1.85 billion, which included $1.14 billion of gross loans outstanding, and approximately $1.60 billion of deposits.

Entered into a Purchase and Assumption Agreement with Johnson Financial Group, Inc.

On June 9, 2020, Arizona Bank & Trust (“AB&T”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heartland headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, entered into a purchase and assumption agreement, pursuant to which AB&T will acquire certain assets and will assume substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of Johnson Bank’s Arizona operations, which includes four banking centers. Johnson Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson Financial Group, Inc. headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin. Johnson Insurance Services is not a part of this transaction.

Under the terms of the purchase and assumption agreement, AB&T will acquire Johnson Bank's Arizona banking centers, which had deposits of approximately $392.2 million and loans of approximately $183.8 million as of September 30, 2020. The actual amount of deposits assumed and loans acquired will be determined at closing, which is expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is subject to certain potential adjustments as set forth in the purchase and assumption agreement.

"We are looking forward to completing the acquisitions of AimBank and four Johnson Bank branches in the fourth quarter," commented Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland's executive operating chairman.

Branch Optimization

In the third quarter of 2020, Heartland's subsidiary banks approved plans to consolidate six branch locations, which included one branch in the Midwest region, four branches in the Western region and one in the Southwestern region and resulted in $1.2 million of fixed asset write-downs. The branch consolidations are expected to be completed in early 2021. Heartland continues to review its branch network for optimization and consolidation opportunities, which may result in additional write-downs of fixed assets in future periods.

Net Interest Income Increases and Net Interest Margin Decreases from Third Quarter of 2019

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.81% (3.85% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020 and 3.98% (4.02% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 were:

  1. Heartland recorded $131.0 million of total interest income, which was a decrease of $2.4 million or 2% from $133.4 million, based on a decrease in the average rate on earning assets, which was partially offset by an increase in average earning assets.
  2. Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $132.4 million, which was a decrease of $2.2 million or 2% from $134.5 million. 
  3. Average earning assets increased $2.77 billion or 25% to $13.87 billion compared to $11.10 billion for the third quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including PPP loans.
  4. The average rate on earning assets decreased 101 basis points to 3.80% compared to 4.81%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and the lower yield on PPP loans, which was 2.63% for the third quarter of 2020.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 were:

  1. Total interest expense was $8.5 million, a decrease of $13.6 million or 62% from $22.1 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.
  2. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.40% compared to 1.22%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.
  3. Average interest bearing deposits increased $966.9 million or 14% to $7.76 billion from $6.79 billion which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth, including deposits from government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs. 
  4. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing deposits decreased 80 basis points to 0.25% compared to 1.05%.
  5. Average borrowings increased $178.3 million or 47% to $560.4 million from $382.2 million. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's borrowings was 2.49% compared to 4.27%.

Net interest income increased for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019:

  1. Net interest income totaled $122.5 million compared to $111.3 million, which was an increase of $11.2 million or 10%.
  2. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $123.9 million compared to $112.5 million, which was an increase of $11.4 million or 10%. 

Noninterest Income Increases and Noninterest Expense Decreases from Third Quarter of 2019

Total noninterest income was $31.2 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $29.4 million during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.8 million or 6%. Significant changes by noninterest income category for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 were:

  1. Net gains on sale of loans held for sale totaled $8.9 million compared to $4.7 million, which was an increase of $4.2 million or 90%, primarily due to an increase in residential mortgage loan activity in response to the recent declines in mortgage interest rates.
  2. Other noninterest income was $1.7 million compared to $3.2 million, which was a decrease of $1.5 million or 46%. Commercial swap fee income totaled $16,000 compared to $1.6 million.

Total noninterest expense was $90.4 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $93.0 million during the third quarter of 2019, which was a decrease of $2.6 million or 3%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 were:

  1. Professional fees increased $1.5 million or 14% to $12.8 million compared to $11.3 million. Included in professional fees for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million of expense for FDIC insurance assessments compared to a benefit of $911,000 in the third quarter of 2019. 
  2. Advertising expense decreased $1.7 million or 65% to $928,000 compared to $2.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction of in-person customer events.
  1. Net losses on sales/valuations of assets totaled $1.8 million compared to $356,000, which was an increase of $1.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to losses and writedowns on fixed assets associated with branch optimization activities.
  2. Other noninterest expenses totaled $9.8 million compared to $12.0 million, which was a decrease of $2.2 million or 18%. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced travel expenses and customer entertainment activities because meetings have transitioned to virtual formats.

Heartland's effective tax rate was 22.20% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 18.66% for the third quarter of 2019. The following items impacted Heartland's third quarter 2020 and 2019 tax calculations:

  1. Solar energy tax credits of $965,000 compared to $2.0 million.
  2. Federal low-income housing tax credits of $195,000 compared to $281,000.
  3. New markets tax credits of $75,000 compared to $0.
  4. Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 8.48% compared to 10.08%.

Total Assets Increase, Total Loans Increase and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2019

Total assets were $15.61 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.40 billion or 18% from $13.21 billion at year-end 2019. Securities represented 33% and 26% of total assets at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $9.10 billion at September 30, 2020, and $8.37 billion at December 31, 2019, which was an increase of $731.7 million or 9%. Loan changes by category were:

  1. Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $923.1 million or 23% to $4.93 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $4.00 billion at December 31, 2019. Excluding $1.13 billion of PPP loans, commercial and business lending decreased $205.0 million or 5% since year-end 2019. 
  2. Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $54.5 million or 2% to $2.58 billion at September 30, 2020 from $2.52 billion at year-end 2019. 
  3. Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $508.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $565.8 million at December 31, 2019, which was a decrease of $57.8 million or 10%.
  1. Residential mortgage loans decreased $130.4 million or 16% to $701.9 million at September 30, 2020, from $832.3 million at December 31, 2019.
  1. Consumer loans decreased $57.7 million or 13% to $385.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $443.3 million at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $12.77 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $11.04 billion at year-end 2019, an increase of $1.72 billion or 16%. Deposit changes by category were:

  1. Demand deposits increased $1.48 billion or 42% to $5.02 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $3.54 billion at December 31, 2019.
  1. Savings deposits increased $434.7 million or 7% to $6.74 billion at September 30, 2020, from $6.31 billion at December 31, 2019. 
  1. Time deposits decreased $190.7 million or 16% to $1.00 billion at September 30, 2020 from $1.19 billion at December 31, 2019. 

Growth in non-time deposits was positively impacted by federal government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision expense for credit losses for loans for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.7 million, which was a decrease of $20.3 million from $25.0 million recorded in the prior quarter and a decrease of $460,000 from $5.2 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019. The provision expense for the third quarter of 2020 was impacted by several factors, including:

  1. decreases in balances of loans held to maturity of $147.2 million from the prior quarter;
  2. modest changes in credit quality marked by delinquencies of 0.17% of total loans and nonpass loans of 8.7% of total loans for the third quarter compared to delinquencies of 0.22% of total loans and nonpass loans of 8.1% of total loans for the second quarter;
  3. consistent macroeconomic outlook compared to the second quarter of 2020, and
  4. the charge off of one $5.9 million commercial and industrial loan originated in California for which no specific reserve was previously established.

Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $103.4 million and $70.4 million at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. The following items have impacted Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

  1. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $12.1 million after the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020.
  2. Provision expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, totaled $49.6 million.
  3. Net charge offs of $28.7 million have been recorded for the first nine months of 2020, which included $21.3 million of net charge offs for the third quarter. During the third quarter of 2020, Heartland charged off $13.9 million on individually assessed loans with principal balances of $17.1 million that had been specifically reserved in the second quarter of 2020 in addition to the charge off of the $5.9 million loan previously described.

Heartland expects that net charge offs could remain elevated in future periods as customers’ ability to repay loans is adversely impacted by economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
Heartland's allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $13.9 million after the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Unfunded commitments declined $84.8 million or 3% during the quarter to $2.98 billion at September 30, 2020, and as a result, Heartland recorded a benefit to provision for credit losses for unfunded loan commitments of $3.1 million. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for unfunded commitments was $14.3 million.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision for lending related credit losses was $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $117.7 million at September 30, 2020, which was 1.29% of loans as of September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming Assets and Loan Delinquencies Decrease Since December 31, 2019

Nonperforming assets decreased $1.7 million or 2% to $85.9 million or 0.55% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to $87.6 million or 0.66% of total assets at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans were $80.7 million or 0.89% of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to $80.7 million or 0.96% of total loans at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.17% of total loans compared to 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2019. COVID-19 payment deferral and loan modification programs could delay the recognition of net charge-offs, delinquencies and nonaccrual status for loans that would have otherwise moved into past due or nonaccrual status.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate Heartland's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this press release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this press release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this press release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

  1. Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax, divided by average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  2. Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  3. Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this press release.
  4. Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  5. Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  6. Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  7. Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  8. Adjusted net income, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude tax-effected provision for credit losses and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures are useful to compare net income, return on average tangible common equity and earnings per share results excluding the variability of credit loss provisions and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. 

Conference Call Details
Conference Call Details
Heartland will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To participate, dial 866-928-9948 at least five minutes before the start time. A replay will be available until October 25, 2021, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15.61 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Any statements about Heartland’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Heartland’s operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words ‘‘believe”, “expect’’, ‘‘intent”, “anticipate’’, ‘‘plan”, “estimate’’, ‘‘project”, ‘‘will”, ‘‘would”, ‘‘could”, ‘‘should’’, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management. Although Heartland has made these statements based on management’s experience and best estimate of future events, the ability of Heartland to predict results or the actual effect of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed below and in the risk factors in Heartland's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), include, among others:

  1. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Heartland and U.S. and global financial markets;
  1. Measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  2. The deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which Heartland conducts its operations;
  3. Increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of its borrowers, based on declining oil prices and asset and collateral values, which may continue to increase the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs of Heartland;
  4. Civil unrest in the communities that Heartland serves;
  5. Levels of unemployment in the geographic areas in which Heartland operates;
  6. Real estate market values in these geographic areas;
  7. Future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums;
  8. The effects of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks, acts of war or threats thereof;
  9. The level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
  10. Legislative and regulatory changes affecting banking, tax, securities, insurance and monetary and financial matters;
  11. Monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board;
  12. The quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios of Heartland;
  13. Demand for loan products and financial services, deposit flows and competition in Heartland’s market areas;
  14. Changes in accounting principles and guidelines;
  15. The timely development and acceptance of products and services, including products and services offered through alternative delivery channels such as the Internet;
  16. The ability of Heartland to implement technological changes as planned and to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic delivery systems;
  17. Heartland’s ability to retain key executives and employees; and
  18. The ability of Heartland to successfully consummate acquisitions and integrate acquired operations.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Heartland and its customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers. The COVID-19 pandemic’s severity, its duration and the extent of its impact on Heartland’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and prospects remain uncertain. The deterioration in general business and economic conditions and turbulence in domestic and global financial markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively affected Heartland’s net income, total equity and book value per common share, and continued economic deterioration could adversely affect the value of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to Heartland, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. Some economists and investment banks believe that a recession or depression may result from the continued spread of COVID-19 and the economic consequences.

These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements made by Heartland or on its behalf, and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by Heartland will not materially and adversely affect Heartland’s business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect Heartland’s customers and the economies where they operate. Please take into account that forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and except as required by applicable law, Heartland does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement. Further information concerning Heartland and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect Heartland’s financial results, is included in Heartland’s filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-
###

 

 

 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Interest Income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 102,657      $ 110,566      $ 316,076      $ 317,049   
Interest on securities:              
Taxable 25,016      18,567      70,109      50,566   
Nontaxable 3,222      2,119      8,749      7,766   
Interest on federal funds sold —      —      —       
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 72      2,151      847      5,742   
Total Interest Income 130,967      133,403      395,781      381,127   
Interest Expense              
Interest on deposits 4,962      17,982      25,678      47,333   
Interest on short-term borrowings 78      250      435      1,477   
Interest on other borrowings 3,430      3,850      10,514      11,333   
Total Interest Expense 8,470      22,082      36,627      60,143   
Net Interest Income 122,497      111,321      359,154      320,984   
Provision for credit losses 1,678      5,201      49,994      11,754   
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 120,819      106,120      309,160      309,230   
Noninterest Income              
Service charges and fees 11,749      12,366      34,742      39,789   
Loan servicing income 638      821      1,980      3,888   
Trust fees 5,357      4,959      15,356      14,258   
Brokerage and insurance commissions 649      962      1,977      2,724   
Securities gains, net 1,300      2,013      4,964      7,168   
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 155      144      604      514   
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 8,894      4,673      21,411      12,192   
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (120)     (626)     (1,676)     (1,579)  
Income on bank owned life insurance 868      881      2,533      2,668   
Other noninterest income 1,726      3,207      5,779      6,556   
Total Noninterest Income 31,216      29,400      87,670      88,178   
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits 50,978      49,927      151,053      150,107   
Occupancy 6,732      6,594      19,705      19,627   
Furniture and equipment 2,500      2,862      8,601      8,690   
Professional fees 12,802      11,276      38,951      36,642   
Advertising 928      2,622      4,128      7,551   
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,492      2,899      8,169      9,054   
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 335      (89)     872      774   
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 1,763      356      2,480      (20,934)  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,146      1,500      3,195      6,043   
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 927      3,052      1,902      4,992   
Other noninterest expenses 9,793      11,968      32,638      33,749   
Total Noninterest Expense 90,396      92,967      271,694      256,295   
Income Before Income Taxes 61,639      42,553      125,136      141,113   
Income taxes 13,681      7,941      27,007      29,835   
Net Income 47,958      34,612      98,129      111,278   
Preferred dividends (2,437)     —      (2,437)     —   
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 45,521      $ 34,612      $ 95,692      $ 111,278   
Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.23      $ 0.94      $ 2.59      $ 3.11   
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,995,572      36,835,191      36,955,970      35,817,899   


 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 102,657      $ 107,005      $ 106,414      $ 107,566      $ 110,566   
Interest on securities:                  
Taxable 25,016      23,362      21,731      22,581      18,567   
Nontaxable 3,222      3,344      2,183      2,102      2,119   
Interest on federal funds sold —      —      —      —      —   
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 72      54      721      953      2,151   
Total Interest Income 130,967      133,765      131,049      133,202      133,403   
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits 4,962      6,134      14,582      16,401      17,982   
Interest on short-term borrowings 78      61      296      271      250   
Interest on other borrowings 3,430      3,424      3,660      3,785      3,850   
Total Interest Expense 8,470      9,619      18,538      20,457      22,082   
Net Interest Income 122,497      124,146      112,511      112,745      111,321   
Provision for credit losses 1,678      26,796      21,520      4,903      5,201   
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 120,819      97,350      90,991      107,842      106,120   
Noninterest Income                  
Service charges and fees 11,749      10,972      12,021      12,368      12,366   
Loan servicing income 638      379      963      955      821   
Trust fees 5,357      4,977      5,022      5,141      4,959   
Brokerage and insurance commissions 649      595      733      1,062      962   
Securities gains, net 1,300      2,006      1,658      491      2,013   
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 155      680      (231)     11      144   
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 8,894      7,857      4,660      3,363      4,673   
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (120)         (1,565)     668      (626)  
Income on bank owned life insurance 868      1,167      498      1,117      881   
Other noninterest income 1,726      1,995      2,058      2,854      3,207   
Total Noninterest Income 31,216      30,637      25,817      28,030      29,400   
Noninterest Expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits 50,978      50,118      49,957      50,234      49,927   
Occupancy 6,732      6,502      6,471      5,802      6,594   
Furniture and equipment 2,500      2,993      3,108      3,323      2,862   
Professional fees 12,802      13,676      12,473      11,082      11,276   
Advertising 928      995      2,205      2,274      2,622   
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,492      2,696      2,981      2,918      2,899   
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 335      203      334      261      (89)  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 1,763      701      16      1,512      356   
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,146      673      1,376      537      1,500   
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 927      791      184      3,038      3,052   
Other noninterest expenses 9,793      11,091      11,754      11,885      11,968   
Total Noninterest Expense 90,396      90,439      90,859      92,866      92,967   
Income Before Income Taxes 61,639      37,548      25,949      43,006      42,553   
Income taxes 13,681      7,417      5,909      5,155      7,941   
Net Income 47,958      30,131      20,040      37,851      34,612   
Preferred dividends (2,437)     —      —      —      —   
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 45,521      $ 30,131      $ 20,040      $ 37,851      $ 34,612   
Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.23      $ 0.82      $ 0.54      $ 1.03      $ 0.94   
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,995,572      36,915,630      36,895,591      36,840,519      36,835,191   


 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of
  9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 175,284      $ 211,429      $ 175,587      $ 206,607      $ 243,395   
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 156,371      242,149      64,156      172,127      204,372   
Cash and cash equivalents 331,655      453,578      239,743      378,734      447,767   
Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,129      3,128      3,568      3,564      3,711   
Securities:                  
Carried at fair value 4,950,698      4,126,351      3,488,621      3,312,796      3,020,568   
Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 88,700      90,579      91,875      91,324      87,965   
Other investments, at cost 35,940      35,902      35,370      31,321      29,042   
Loans held for sale 65,969      54,382      22,957      26,748      35,427   
Loans:                  
Held to maturity 9,099,646      9,246,830      8,374,236      8,367,917      7,971,608   
 Allowance for credit losses (103,377)     (119,937)     (97,350)     (70,395)     (66,222)  
Loans, net 8,996,269      9,126,893      8,276,886      8,297,522      7,905,386   
Premises, furniture and equipment, net 200,028      198,481      200,960      200,525      199,235   
Goodwill 446,345      446,345      446,345      446,345      427,097   
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 40,520      43,011      45,707      48,688      49,819   
Servicing rights, net 5,752      5,469      5,220      6,736      6,271   
Cash surrender value on life insurance 173,111      172,813      172,140      171,625      171,471   
Other real estate, net 5,050      5,539      6,074      6,914      6,425   
Other assets 269,498      263,682      259,043      186,755      179,078   
Total Assets $ 15,612,664      $ 15,026,153      $ 13,294,509      $ 13,209,597      $ 12,569,262   
Liabilities and Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
 Demand $ 5,022,567      $ 4,831,151      $ 3,696,974      $ 3,543,863      $ 3,581,127   
 Savings 6,742,151      6,810,296      6,366,610      6,307,425      5,770,754   
 Time 1,002,392      1,067,252      1,110,441      1,193,043      1,117,975   
Total deposits 12,767,110      12,708,699      11,174,025      11,044,331      10,469,856   
Short-term borrowings 306,706      88,631      121,442      182,626      107,853   
Other borrowings 524,045      306,459      276,150      275,773      278,417   
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 203,199      174,987      169,178      128,730      149,293   
Total Liabilities 13,801,060      13,278,776      11,740,795      11,631,460      11,005,419   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred equity 110,705      110,705      —      —      —   
Common stock 36,885      36,845      36,807      36,704      36,696   
Capital surplus 847,377      844,202      842,780      839,857      838,543   
Retained earnings 761,211      723,067      700,298      702,502      670,816   
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 55,426      32,558      (26,171)     (926)     17,788   
Total Equity 1,811,604      1,747,377      1,553,714      1,578,137      1,563,843   
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 15,612,664      $ 15,026,153      $ 13,294,509      $ 13,209,597      $ 12,569,262   


 


               


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Average Balances                  
Assets $ 15,167,225      $ 14,391,856      $ 13,148,173      $ 12,798,770      $ 12,293,332   
Loans, net of unearned 9,220,666      9,186,913      8,364,220      8,090,476      7,883,678   
Deposits 12,650,822      12,288,378      10,971,193      10,704,643      10,253,643   
Earning assets 13,868,360      13,103,159      11,891,455      11,580,295      11,102,581   
Interest bearing liabilities 8,320,123      8,155,753      7,841,941      7,513,701      7,174,944   
Common equity 1,661,381      1,574,902      1,619,682      1,570,258      1,541,369   
Total stockholders' equity 1,772,086      1,580,997      1,619,682      1,570,258      1,541,369   
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,172,891      1,083,834      1,125,705      1,087,495      1,062,568   
                   
Key Performance Ratios                  
Annualized return on average assets 1.19  %   0.84  %   0.61  %   1.17  %   1.12  %
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.90      7.69      4.98      9.56      8.91   
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.11      11.97      8.00      14.65      13.78   
Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.86      20.02      14.46      16.22      15.76   
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.92      0.11      0.24      0.04      0.14   
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.51      3.81      3.81      3.86      3.98   
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.55      3.85      3.84      3.90      4.02   
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 54.67      55.75      61.82      60.31      60.85   
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

 

  For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Average Balances              
Assets $ 15,167,225      $ 12,293,332      $ 14,239,151      $ 11,760,120   
Loans, net of unearned 9,220,666      7,883,678      8,925,016      7,650,090   
Deposits 12,650,822      10,253,643      11,972,615      9,803,488   
Earning assets 13,868,360      11,102,581      12,957,661      10,598,465   
Interest bearing liabilities 8,320,123      7,174,944      8,106,721      6,891,871   
Common equity 1,661,381      1,541,369      1,618,811      1,440,754   
Total stockholders' equity 1,772,086      1,541,369      1,658,006      1,440,754   
Tangible common stockholders' equity 1,172,891      1,062,568      1,127,642      981,449   
               
Key Performance Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets 1.19  %   1.12  %   0.90  %   1.27  %
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.90      8.91      7.90      10.33   
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.11      13.78      12.10      16.13   
Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.86      15.76      17.08      18.05   
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.92      0.14      0.43      0.13   
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.51      3.98      3.70      4.05   
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.55      4.02      3.74      4.10   
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 54.67      60.85      57.28      63.26   
               
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Common Share Data                  
Book value per common share $ 46.11      $ 44.42      $ 42.21      $ 43.00      $ 42.62   
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 32.91      $ 31.14      $ 28.84      $ 29.51      $ 29.62   
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,885,390      36,844,744      36,807,217      36,704,278      36,696,190   
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.03  %   7.89  %   8.29  %   8.52  %   8.99  %
                   
Other Selected Trend Information                  
Effective tax rate 22.20  %   19.75  %   22.77  %   11.99  %   18.66  %
Full time equivalent employees 1,827      1,821      1,817      1,908      1,962   
                   
Loans Held to Maturity(2)                  
Commercial and industrial $ 2,303,646      $ 2,364,400      $ 2,550,490      $ 2,530,809      $ 2,388,861   
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 1,128,035      1,124,430      —      —      —   
Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,494,902      1,433,271      1,431,038      1,472,704      1,392,415   
Commercial and business lending 4,926,583      4,922,101      3,981,528      4,003,513      3,781,276   
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,659,683      1,543,623      1,551,787      1,495,877      1,378,020   
Real estate construction 917,765      1,115,843      1,069,700      1,027,081      980,298   
Commercial real estate lending 2,577,448      2,659,466      2,621,487      2,522,958      2,358,318   
Total commercial lending 7,504,031      7,581,567      6,603,015      6,526,471      6,139,594   
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 508,058      520,773      550,107      565,837      571,596   
Residential mortgage 701,899      735,762      792,540      832,277      823,056   
Consumer 385,658      408,728      428,574      443,332      437,362   
Total loans held to maturity $ 9,099,646      $ 9,246,830      $ 8,374,236      $ 8,367,917      $ 7,971,608   
                   
Total unfunded loan commitments $ 2,980,484      $ 3,065,283      $ 2,782,679      $ 2,973,732      $ 2,659,729   
                   
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
(2) In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Heartland reclassified loan balances to more closely align with FDIC codes. All prior period balances have been adjusted.


 

 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 119,937      $ 97,350      $ 70,395      $ 66,222      $ 63,850   
Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption —      —      12,071      —      —   
Provision for credit losses 4,741      25,007      19,865      4,903      5,201   
Charge-offs (21,753)     (3,564)     (6,301)     (2,018)     (4,842)  
Recoveries 452      1,144      1,320      1,288      2,013   
Balance, end of period $ 103,377      $ 119,937      $ 97,350      $ 70,395      $ 66,222   
                   
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments(1)                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 17,392      $ 15,468      $ 248      $ —      $ —   
Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption —      —      13,604      —      —   
Provision for credit losses (3,062)     1,924      1,616      —      —   
Balance, end of period $ 14,330      $ 17,392      $ 15,468      $ —      $ —   
                   
Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 117,707      $ 137,329      $ 112,818      $ 70,395      $ 66,222   
                   
Provision for Credit Losses                  
Provision for credit losses-loans $ 4,741      $ 25,007      $ 19,865      $ 4,903      $ 5,201   
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (3,062)     1,924      1,616      —      —   
Provision for credit losses-held to maturity securities(2) (1)     (135)     39      —      —   
Total provision for credit losses $ 1,678      $ 26,796      $ 21,520      $ 4,903      $ 5,201   
                   
(1) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the allowance for unfunded commitments was immaterial and therefore prior periods have not been shown in this table.
(2) Prior to ASU 2016-13, there was no requirement to record provision for credit losses for held to maturity securities.

 


 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Asset Quality                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 79,040      $ 91,609      $ 79,280      $ 76,548      $ 72,208   
Loans past due ninety days or more 1,681      1,360      —      4,105      40   
Other real estate owned 5,050      5,539      6,074      6,914      6,425   
Other repossessed assets 130      29      17      11      13   
Total nonperforming assets $ 85,901      $ 98,537      $ 85,371      $ 87,578      $ 78,686   
                   
Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 11,818      $ 2,636      $ 2,858      $ 3,794      $ 3,199   
                   
Nonperforming Assets Activity                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 98,537      $ 85,371      $ 87,578      $ 78,686      $ 86,589   
Net loan charge offs (21,301)     (2,420)     (4,981)     (730)     (2,829)  
New nonperforming loans 11,834      26,857      15,796      13,751      6,818   
Acquired nonperforming assets —      —      —      3,262      —   
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (1,994)     (9,911)     (11,937)     (5,859)     (8,861)  
Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (1,175)     (1,360)     (1,085)     (1,532)     (3,031)  
Balance, end of period $ 85,901      $ 98,537      $ 85,371      $ 87,578      $ 78,686   
                   
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.89  %   1.01  %   0.95  %   0.96  %   0.91  %
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 1.02      1.03      0.98      1.01      0.95   
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.55      0.66      0.64      0.66      0.63   
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.92      0.11      0.24      0.04      0.14   
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.14      1.30      1.16      0.84      0.83   
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans(2) 1.29      1.49      1.35      0.84      0.83   
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 128.07      129.01      122.79      87.28      91.66   
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.17      0.22      0.38      0.33      0.28   
                   
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.
(2) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the reserve for unfunded commitments was immaterial.


 

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 4,125,700      $ 25,016      2.41  %   $ 3,375,245      $ 23,362      2.78  %   $ 2,658,107      $ 18,567      2.77  %
Nontaxable(1) 429,710      4,078      3.78      433,329      4,233      3.93      266,933      2,682      3.99   
Total securities 4,555,410      29,094      2.54      3,808,574      27,595      2.91      2,925,040      21,249      2.88   
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 215,361      72      0.13      210,347      54      0.10      358,327      2,151      2.38   
Federal funds sold —      —      —      —      —      —      —      —      —   
Loans:(2)(3)                                  
Commercial and industrial(1) 2,331,467      27,777      4.74      2,453,066      30,759      5.04      2,469,770      33,410      5.37   
PPP loans 1,128,488      7,462      2.63      916,405      6,017      2.64      —      —      —   
Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,463,538      17,359      4.72      1,426,019      17,670      4.98      1,364,901      19,422      5.65   
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,589,073      18,860      4.72      1,540,958      19,055      4.97      1,217,879      19,009      6.19   
Real estate construction 1,023,490      11,628      4.52      1,100,514      12,589      4.60      969,292      13,957      5.71   
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 514,442      5,968      4.62      532,668      6,171      4.66      564,729      7,643      5.37   
Residential mortgage 774,850      8,915      4.58      795,149      9,586      4.85      859,904      11,007      5.08   
Consumer 395,318      5,222      5.26      422,134      5,685      5.42      437,203      6,695      6.08   
Less: allowance for loan losses (123,077)     —      —      (102,675)     —      —      (64,464)     —      —   
Net loans 9,097,589      103,191      4.51      9,084,238      107,532      4.76      7,819,214      111,143      5.64   
Total earning assets 13,868,360      132,357      3.80  %   13,103,159      135,181      4.15  %   11,102,581      134,543      4.81  %
Nonearning Assets 1,298,865              1,288,697              1,190,751           
Total Assets $ 15,167,225              $ 14,391,856              $ 12,293,332           
Interest Bearing Liabilities                                  
Savings $ 6,723,962      $ 1,940      0.11  %   $ 6,690,504      $ 2,372      0.14  %   $ 5,643,722      $ 13,301      0.94  %
Time deposits 1,035,715      3,022      1.16      1,096,386      3,762      1.38      1,149,064      4,681      1.62   
Short-term borrowings 128,451      78      0.24      82,200      61      0.30      102,440      250      0.97   
Other borrowings 431,995      3,430      3.16      286,663      3,424      4.80      279,718      3,850      5.46   
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,320,123      8,470      0.40  %   8,155,753      9,619      0.47  %   7,174,944      22,082      1.22   
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                                  
Noninterest bearing deposits 4,891,145              4,501,488              3,460,857           
Accrued interest and other liabilities 183,871              153,618              116,162           
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 5,075,016              4,655,106              3,577,019           
Equity 1,772,086              1,580,997              1,541,369           
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 15,167,225              $ 14,391,856              $ 12,293,332           
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)     $ 123,887              $ 125,562              $ 112,461       
Net interest spread(1)         3.40  %           3.68  %           3.59  %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) to total earning assets         3.55  %           3.85  %           4.02  %
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 59.99  %           62.24  %           64.62  %        
                                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.    
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Heartland reclassified loan balances to more closely align with FDIC codes. All prior period balances have been adjusted.
(4) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

 

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                      
Securities:                      
Taxable $ 3,546,471      $ 70,109      2.64  %   $ 2,350,120      $ 50,566      2.88  %
Nontaxable(1) 384,026      11,074      3.85      327,150      9,830      4.02   
Total securities 3,930,497      81,183      2.76      2,677,270      60,396      3.02   
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 202,390      847      0.56      334,191      5,742      2.30   
Federal funds sold —      —      —      185          2.89   
Loans:(2)(3)                      
Commercial and industrial(1) 2,463,546      90,990      4.93      2,394,412      95,790      5.35   
PPP loans 683,262      13,479      2.64      —      —      —   
Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,440,981      53,610      4.97      1,309,573      55,612      5.68   
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,534,293      57,445      5.00      1,169,295      54,115      6.19   
Real estate construction 1,056,493      37,062      4.69      914,911      39,023      5.70   
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 533,290      19,178      4.80      562,407      22,311      5.30   
Residential mortgage 796,497      28,922      4.85      873,088      32,422      4.96   
Consumer 416,654      17,002      5.45      426,404      19,532      6.12   
Less: allowance for loan losses (100,242)     —      —      (63,271)     —      —   
Net loans 8,824,774      317,688      4.81      7,586,819      318,805      5.62   
Total earning assets 12,957,661      399,718      4.12  %   10,598,465      384,947      4.86  %
Nonearning Assets 1,281,490              1,161,655           
Total Assets $ 14,239,151              $ 11,760,120           
Interest Bearing Liabilities                      
Savings $ 6,564,582      $ 14,394      0.29  %   $ 5,376,999      $ 35,279      0.88  %
Time deposits 1,092,698      11,284      1.38  %   1,109,302      12,054      1.45   
Short-term borrowings 117,526      435      0.49  %   129,928      1,477      1.52   
Other borrowings 331,915      10,514      4.23  %   275,642      11,333      5.50   
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,106,721      36,627      0.60  %   6,891,871      60,143      1.17  %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                      
Noninterest bearing deposits 4,315,335              3,317,187           
Accrued interest and other liabilities 159,089              110,308           
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 4,474,424              3,427,495           
Stockholders' Equity 1,658,006              1,440,754           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 14,239,151              $ 11,760,120           
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)     $ 363,091              $ 324,804       
Net interest spread(1)         3.52  %           3.69  %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) to total earning assets         3.74  %           4.10  %
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 62.56  %           65.03  %        
                       
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.    
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Heartland reclassified loan balances to more closely align with FDIC codes. All prior period balances have been adjusted.
(4) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  As of and For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019
Total Assets          
Citywide Banks $ 2,639,516    $ 2,546,942    $ 2,271,889    $ 2,294,512    $ 2,335,811   
New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,002,663    1,899,194    1,670,097    1,763,037    1,607,498   
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,838,260    1,849,035    1,591,312    1,646,105    1,547,014   
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,500,012    1,470,000    1,295,984    1,301,172    839,721   
Bank of Blue Valley 1,424,261    1,380,159    1,222,358    1,307,688    1,346,342   
First Bank & Trust 1,289,187    1,256,710    1,163,181    1,137,714    1,158,320   
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,262,069    1,203,108    1,079,582    1,090,412    1,032,016   
Premier Valley Bank 1,042,437    1,031,899    889,280    903,220    888,401   
Arizona Bank & Trust 1,039,253    970,775    866,107    784,240    695,236   
Minnesota Bank & Trust 1,007,548    951,236    778,724    718,724    718,035   
Rocky Mountain Bank 617,169    590,764    576,245    532,191    528,094   
Total Deposits          
Citywide Banks $ 2,163,051    $ 2,147,642    $ 1,868,404    $ 1,829,217    $ 1,895,894   
New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,747,527    1,698,584    1,451,041    1,565,070    1,413,170   
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,591,561    1,496,559    1,363,164    1,290,756    1,275,131   
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,307,513    1,318,866    1,139,945    1,167,905    768,267   
Bank of Blue Valley 1,142,910    1,138,818    1,008,362    1,016,743    1,091,243   
First Bank & Trust 936,366    959,886    900,399    893,419    903,410   
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,011,843    1,050,766    920,168    941,109    880,217   
Premier Valley Bank 855,913    869,165    706,479    707,814    719,141   
Arizona Bank & Trust 886,174    865,430    754,464    693,975    578,694   
Minnesota Bank & Trust 804,045    820,199    648,560    574,369    600,175   
Rocky Mountain Bank 533,429    519,029    496,465    468,314    462,825   


 

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)                  
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 45,521      $ 30,131      $ 20,040      $ 37,851      $ 34,612   
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,969      2,130      2,355      2,305      2,291   
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 47,490      $ 32,261      $ 22,395      $ 40,156      $ 36,903   
                   
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,661,381      $ 1,574,902      $ 1,619,682      $ 1,570,258      $ 1,541,369   
Less average goodwill 446,345      446,345      446,345      433,374      427,097   
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 42,145      44,723      47,632      49,389      51,704   
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,172,891      $ 1,083,834      $ 1,125,705      $ 1,087,495      $ 1,062,568   
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.90  %   7.69  %   4.98  %   9.56  %   8.91  %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.11  %   11.97  %   8.00  %   14.65  %   13.78  %
                   
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)                  
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 122,497      $ 124,146      $ 112,511      $ 112,745      $ 111,321   
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,390      1,416      1,131      1,109      1,140   
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 123,887      $ 125,562      $ 113,642      $ 113,854      $ 112,461   
                   
Average earning assets $ 13,868,360      $ 13,103,159      $ 11,891,455      $ 11,580,295      $ 11,102,581   
                   
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.51  %   3.81  %   3.81  %   3.86  %   3.98  %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.55      3.85      3.84      3.90      4.02   
Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.10      0.16      0.09      0.17      0.23   


Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)                  
Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,700,899      $ 1,636,672      $ 1,553,714      $ 1,578,137      $ 1,563,843   
Less goodwill 446,345      446,345      446,345      446,345      427,097   
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 40,520      43,011      45,707      48,688      49,819   
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,214,034      $ 1,147,316      $ 1,061,662      $ 1,083,104      $ 1,086,927   
                   
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,885,390      36,844,744      36,807,217      36,704,278      36,696,190   
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 46.11      $ 44.42      $ 42.21      $ 43.00      $ 42.62   
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 32.91      $ 31.14      $ 28.84      $ 29.51      $ 29.62   
                   
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)                  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,214,034      $ 1,147,316      $ 1,061,662      $ 1,083,104      $ 1,086,927   
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 15,612,664      $ 15,026,153      $ 13,294,509      $ 13,209,597      $ 12,569,262   
Less goodwill 446,345      446,345      446,345      446,345      427,097   
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 40,520      43,011      45,707      48,688      49,819   
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,125,799      $ 14,536,797      $ 12,802,457      $ 12,714,564      $ 12,092,346   
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.03  %   7.89  %   8.29  %   8.52  %   8.99  %
                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

 


                 



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended
9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 122,497      $ 124,146      $ 112,511      $ 112,745      $ 111,321   
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,390      1,416      1,131      1,109      1,140   
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 123,887      125,562      113,642      113,854      112,461   
Noninterest income 31,216      30,637      25,817      28,030      29,400   
Securities gains, net (1,300)     (2,006)     (1,658)     (491)     (2,013)  
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (155)     (680)     231      (11)     (144)  
Gain on extinguishment of debt —      —      —      —      (375)  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 120      (9)     1,565      (668)     626   
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 153,768      $ 153,504      $ 139,597      $ 140,714      $ 139,955   
                   
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 90,396      $ 90,439      $ 90,859      $ 92,866      $ 92,967   
Less:                  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,492      2,696      2,981      2,918      2,899   
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 927      791      184      3,038      3,052   
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 1,763      701      16      1,512      356   
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,146      673      1,376      537      1,500   
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 84,068      $ 85,578      $ 86,302      $ 84,861      $ 85,160   
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 54.67  %   55.75  %   61.82  %   60.31  %   60.85  %
                   
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ —      $ 122      $ 44      $ —      $ 100   
Occupancy —      —      —      11      —   
Furniture and equipment 496      15      24          (4)  
Professional fees 476      505      996      462      855   
Advertising         89      31      115   
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net —      —      —      —      —   
Other noninterest expenses 166      27      223      26      434   
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 1,146      $ 673      $ 1,376      $ 537      $ 1,500   
After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.02      $ 0.01      $ 0.03      $ 0.01      $ 0.03   
                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)                  
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 45,521      $ 30,131      $ 20,040      $ 37,851      $ 34,612   
Provision for credit losses(1) 1,325      21,169      17,001      3,873      4,109   
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1) 905      532      1,087      424      1,185   
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 47,751      $ 51,832      $ 38,128      $ 42,148      $ 39,906   
Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP) $ 1.23      $ 0.82      $ 0.54      $ 1.03      $ 0.94   
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) $ 1.29      $ 1.40      $ 1.03      $ 1.14      $ 1.08   
                   
Reconciliation of Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)                  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 47,751      $ 51,832      $ 38,128      $ 42,148      $ 39,906   
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,969      2,130      2,355      2,305      2,291   
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 49,720      $ 53,962      $ 40,483      $ 44,453      $ 42,197   
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,172,891      $ 1,083,834      $ 1,125,705      $ 1,087,495      $ 1,062,568   
Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.86  %   20.02  %   14.46  %   16.22  %   15.76  %
                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


 

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)              
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 45,521      $ 34,612      $ 95,692      $ 111,278   
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,969      2,291      6,454      7,153   
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 47,490      $ 36,903      $ 102,146      $ 118,431   
               
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,661,381      $ 1,541,369      $ 1,618,811      $ 1,440,754   
Less average goodwill 446,345      427,097      446,345      409,932   
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 42,145      51,704      44,824      49,373   
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,172,891      $ 1,062,568      $ 1,127,642      $ 981,449   
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.90  %   8.91  %   7.90  %   10.33  %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.11  %   13.78  %   12.10  %   16.13  %
               
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)              
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 122,497      $ 111,321      $ 359,154      $ 320,984   
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,390      1,140      3,937      3,820   
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 123,887      $ 112,461      $ 363,091      $ 324,804   
               
Average earning assets $ 13,868,360      $ 11,102,581      $ 12,957,661      $ 10,598,465   
               
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.51  %   3.98  %   3.70  %   4.05  %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.55      4.02      3.74      4.10   
Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.10      0.23      0.12      0.19   
               
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

 

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020   2019   2020   2019
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 122,497      $ 111,321      $ 359,154      $ 320,984   
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,390      1,140      3,937      3,820   
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 123,887      112,461      363,091      324,804   
Noninterest income 31,216      29,400      87,670      88,178   
Securities gains, net (1,300)     (2,013)     (4,964)     (7,168)  
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (155)     (144)     (604)     (514)  
Gain on extinguishment of debt —      (375)     —      (375)  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 120      626      1,676      1,579   
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 153,768      $ 139,955      $ 446,869      $ 406,504   
               
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 90,396      $ 92,967      $ 271,694      $ 256,295   
Less:              
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,492      2,899      8,169      9,054   
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 927      3,052      1,902      4,992   
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 1,763      356      2,480      (20,934)  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,146      1,500      3,195      6,043   
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 84,068      $ 85,160      $ 255,948      $ 257,140   
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 54.67  %   60.85  %   57.28  %   63.26  %
               
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs              
Salaries and employee benefits $ —      $ 100      $ 166      $ 816   
Occupancy —      —      —      1,204   
Furniture and equipment 496      (4)     535      80   
Professional fees 476      855      1,977      1,903   
Advertising     115      101      172   
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net —      —      —      1,003   
Other noninterest expenses 166      434      416      865   
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 1,146      $ 1,500      $ 3,195      $ 6,043   
After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.02      $ 0.03      $ 0.07      $ 0.13   
               
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)              
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 45,521      $ 34,612      $ 95,692      $ 111,278   
Provision for credit losses(1) 1,325      4,109      39,495      9,286   
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1) 905      1,185      2,524      4,774   
Adjusted net income available common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 47,751      $ 39,906      $ 137,711      $ 125,338   
Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP) $ 1.23      $ 0.94      $ 2.59      $ 3.11   
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) $ 1.29      $ 1.08      $ 3.73      $ 3.50   
               
Reconciliation of Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)              
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 47,751      $ 39,906      $ 137,711      $ 125,338   
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,969      2,291      6,454      7,153   
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 49,720      $ 42,197      $ 144,165      $ 132,491   
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,172,891      $ 1,062,568      $ 1,127,642      $ 981,449   
Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.86  %   15.76  %   17.08  %   18.05  %
 
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

 

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  As of and For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
PPP loan balances $ 1,128,035      $ 1,124,430      $ —      $ —      $ —   
Average PPP loan balances 1,128,488      916,405      —      —      —   
                   
PPP fee income $ 4,542      $ 3,655      $ —      $ —      $ —   
PPP interest income 2,920      2,362      —      —      —   
Total PPP interest income $ 7,462      $ 6,017      $ —      $ —      $ —   
                   
Selected ratios excluding PPP loans and interest income                  
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.59  %   3.90  %   —  %   —  %   —  %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.64      3.95      —      —      —   
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 1.01      1.14      —      —      —   
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 1.16      1.18      —      —      —   
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.59      0.71      —      —      —   
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 1.05      0.12      —      —      —   
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.30      1.48      —      —      —   
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.48      1.69      —      —      —   
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.19      0.26      —      —      —   
                   
After tax impact of PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.16      $ 0.13      $ —      $ —      $ —   


  As of and For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
PPP loan balances $ 1,128,035      $ —   
PPP average loan balances 683,262      —   
       
PPP fee income $ 8,197      $ —   
PPP interest income 5,282      —   
Total PPP interest income $ 13,479      $ —   
       
Selected ratios excluding PPP loans and interest income      
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.76  %   —  %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.80      —   
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.47      —   
       
After tax impact of PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.29      $ —   
       
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
       

About Heartland Financial
About Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Heartland is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15.61 billion. The Company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Any statements about Heartland’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Heartland’s operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words ‘‘believe”, “expect’’, ‘‘intent”, “anticipate’’, ‘‘plan”, “estimate’’, ‘‘project”, ‘‘will”, ‘‘would”, ‘‘could”, ‘‘should’’, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management. Although Heartland has made these statements based on management’s experience and best estimate of future events, the ability of Heartland to predict results or the actual effect of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed below and in the risk factors in Heartland's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), include, among others:

  • The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Heartland and U.S. and global financial markets;
  • Measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • The deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which Heartland conducts its operations; increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of its borrowers, based on declining oil prices and asset and collateral values, which may continue to increase the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs of Heartland;
  • Civil unrest in the communities that Heartland serves;
  • Levels of unemployment in the geographic areas in which Heartland operates;
  • Real estate market values in these geographic areas;
  • Future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums;
  • The effects of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks, acts of war or threats thereof;
  • The level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
  • Legislative and regulatory changes affecting banking, tax, securities, insurance and monetary and financial matters;
  • Monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board;
  • The quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios of Heartland;
  • Demand for loan products and financial services, deposit flows and competition in Heartland’s market areas;
  • Changes in accounting principles and guidelines;
  • The timely development and acceptance of products and services, including products and services offered through alternative delivery channels such as the Internet;
  • The ability of Heartland to implement technological changes as planned and to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic delivery systems;
  • Heartland’s ability to retain key executives and employees; and
  • The ability of Heartland to successfully consummate acquisitions and integrate acquired operations.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Heartland and its customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers. The COVID-19 pandemic’s severity, its duration and the extent of its impact on Heartland’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and prospects remain uncertain. The deterioration in general business and economic conditions and turbulence in domestic and global financial markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively affected Heartland’s net income, total equity and book value per common share, and continued economic deterioration could adversely affect the value of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to Heartland, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. Some economists and investment banks believe that a recession or depression may result from the continued spread of COVID-19 and the economic consequences.

These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements made by Heartland or on its behalf, and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by Heartland will not materially and adversely affect Heartland’s business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect Heartland’s customers and the economies where they operate. Please take into account that forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and except as required by applicable law, Heartland does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement. Further information concerning Heartland and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect Heartland’s financial results, is included in Heartland’s filings with the SEC.

###

Contact
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Bryan R. McKeag
BMcKeag@htlf.com
563.589.1994

Primary Logo

