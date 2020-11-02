Selah Way Foundation Partners with GSO to Train Healthcare Professionals
The Selah Way Foundation's Protection Pillar is dedicated to training the front lines to recognize and aid survivors of sex trafficking. While their National Training Cadre trains law enforcement agencies nationwide, it is Global Strategic Operatives which focuses on training entire health care systems. They have trained 240,000 health care professionals and will be training 250,000 more in 2021 as they expand their reach internationally beginning with India and followed by Ireland, Australia, Poland, Africa, Thailand and/or Vietnam or Myanmar.
The Selah Way Foundation started providing human trafficking training and resources for medical professionals since the discovery that a majority of victims will eventually seek medical care while they are being trafficked.
“Up to 88% of victims seek medical care/treatment while being trafficked, and clinicians often misdiagnose these individuals and miss the signs due to lack of training and knowledge.” - Lederer & Whetzel, 2014
The training arm focuses on equipping the medical community with the information they need to identify the signs and symptoms of sex trafficking. It also teaches them how to assess the patient and provide safety, creating a new layer of protection for victims of the crime.
Healthcare Systems Trained to Help Human Trafficking Victims
Each training is led by survivors and expert clinicians to encourage healthcare workers to confidently take action to serve trafficking victims.
Healthcare Systems trained by Global Strategic Operatives in collaboration with The Selah Way Foundation include:
● Baptist Health
● Advocate Aurora Health
● Hackensack Meridian Health
● Baylor Harris Health
● RWJ Barnabas Health
● Northwell Health
"It has been my honor and pleasure to work on this initiative. I could not think of a better cause to support and engage my staff as we work to better identify and care for potential human trafficking victims.” - Nada Wakim, PhD, RN, NE-BCAVP of Nursing & Case Management, South Miami Hospital
About Selah Way Foundation
The Selah Way Foundation is a global training network of best practices and service providers in the domestic and international anti-sex trafficking movement.
Our mission is to eradicate this crime on a global scale through three Pillars: Prevention, Protection and Provision.
About Prevention: Our train-the-trainer model educates entire school systems on how to implement cutting edge curricula for K-12th grade so that they can recognize the signs of exploitation and speak up against abuse.
About Protection: Our expert trainers educate first responders and medical professionals on how to recognize at-risk children and exploited young adults. We train the front lines on how to take action against predators, build a legal case, as well as serve and protect victims.
About Provision: We partner with highly-vetted domestic and international organizations with successful
outcomes and measurements who are working with this population and provide training for organizations launching in this industry.
About Global Strategic Operatives
Global Strategic Operatives, founded by Deborah O'Hara Rusckowski is a training arm devoted specifically to equipping the medical community to identify the signs and symptoms of sex trafficking and teaches them how to assess and provide safety for patients. Medical professionals are literally on the front lines, so educating them is essential in eradicating sex trafficking. This training arm creates an entirely new layer of protection for victims of this crime. Through a policy and system-wide approach, we provide trainings led by survivors and expert clinicians to healthcare providers, beginning with the highest levels of the organization. Once trained, healthcare providers know how to confidently take action internally and through external partnerships to best serve survivors.
