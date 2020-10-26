Austin Health Insurance Might Not Change After New Justice Confirmation

Austin Health Insurance Austin Health Insurance Agent Health Insurance Austin

Rick Thornton, a health insurance agent in Austin, says a repeal of the Affordable Care Act might not happen after all with reveal of ‘severability’ doctrine

Rick Thornton, a health insurance agent in Austin, says Amy Coney Barrett will likely be appointed any day now, but her opposition to the ACA may not matter due to severability doctrine.” — Rick Thornton

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin health insurance and those who have it are waiting with bated breath as Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation as the newest addition to the nation’s highest court is all but a done deal. Many have theorized that her confirmation spells doom for the long embattled Affordable Care Act. But a lesser-known ‘severability’ doctrine could save the bill, much to the chagrin of the White House and everyone who wants to strike it down in whole.For more information go to https://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-austin-tx/ Essentially, the severability doctrine stems from the case brought by the red states saying that the ACA is unconstitutional because the individual mandate that Americans buy health insurance in Austin no longer has a penalty for those who do not purchase health insurance. What this means is that Americans cannot be forced to buy insurance. Eliminating the penalty struck a chord with many legislators and the President, all of whom now believe the remaining elements of the ACA should be dismantled based on unconstitutionality. The problem with their argument is that the high court has the option to analyze whether or that that piece to the ACA is so central to the entire bill’s purpose that the rest of the law must also fall — its severability.Rick Thornton, a Austin health insurance agent , agrees that this severability doctrine could be a game changer for the Affordable Care Act — regardless of Barrett being seen as someone who may be opposed to the ACA. He says that Americans should take this latest news seriously and pay attention to how things shake out with the court before making any big decisions with their health insurance. The decision, whether it is for or against the ACA, will affect the insured, uninsured, and nationwide insurers everywhere. Time will tell exactly what will happen with the court’s ruling, he said.Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.Address:1401 Lavaca Street #724Austin, Texas 78701United States

