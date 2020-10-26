Cameron Dawson Joins Fieldpoint Private as Chief Market Strategist

Former Bank of America Senior Equity Analyst will frame the firm’s market views and strategies

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving families and institutions, announced that Cameron Dawson has joined the firm as Chief Market Strategist, a new position for the firm.



She joins Fieldpoint following eight years with Bank of America, the last six of which were spent in New York City, where she was a Senior Equity Analyst covering the industrial sector for the bank’s Investment Solutions Group Chief Investment Office, and presenting and publishing widely for the firm.

At Fieldpoint, Ms. Dawson will help lead development of the firm’s macroeconomic views, investment themes and asset allocation strategies. Reporting to the firm’s Chief Investment Officer, Johnny Gibson, she will contribute to the firm’s published perspectives on the market, while also working directly with the firm’s Advisors and clients.

“We live in a time when the markets and society are throwing an unprecedented volume of information at investors, disparate pieces of data that exist in an ongoing argument with one another,” Mr. Gibson said. “Cameron has demonstrated an uncanny ability to see through the complexity, synthesize it, and discern the truths that can inform action and benefit clients.”

Ms. Dawson said that she is energized by the culture she has found among Fieldpoint’s Advisors. “The professionals here are at the top of their game, and I am inspired by the appetite I see at this firm for a robust exchange of insights and ideas that flow, in both directions, between our Advisors and our research team,” she said.

Ms. Dawson will be based in New York City. The Florida native earned her bachelor’s degree and MBA at Rollins College in Orlando. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a former board member of the CFA Society of Orlando.

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private ( www.fieldpointprivate.com ) is a boutique financial firm providing the highest degree of personalized, confidential wealth planning and private banking services. Catering to highly successful individuals, families, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a powerful combination of wealth management and strategy, family office, private banking and business banking services addressing every financial need for each of our clients including: wealth transfer advice, tax planning, aggregation and performance reporting, risk management, goals-based investing strategies, sophisticated investment selection, discreet and personalized banking, highly customized credit solutions, custom custody and trust solutions, highly attentive/responsive service and concierge services.

Fieldpoint Private was established in 2008 by 31 Founders with a specific vision and purpose. These extraordinary leaders of industry and community recognized the opportunity to create a financial firm totally attuned to people’s individual circumstances. Our firm is built on a philosophy of exclusive membership and client-centricity. Working with a limited number of relationships gives every person the experience of belonging to an extremely selective group. The result is a new breed of institution established on the basis of personalization, responsiveness, and exclusivity, and an ensured commitment to impeccable service and consistently flawless execution. Our service approach offers a unique client experience custom crafted to each client’s financial needs.

Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust

Registered Investment Advisors: Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor and Broker Dealer. Member FINRA, SIPC.

Media Contact: Michael White Chief Marketing Officer Fieldpoint Private 203.413.9340 mwhite@fieldpointprivate.com