Bell Buckle Holdings, $BLLB The Company Completed Uploading Past and Present Filings and Submits to OTCIQ for Approval

NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell Buckle Holdings, (OTC PINK: (BLLB) $BLLB. The Company Announced Today, it has Completed Uploading Past and Present Filings and Submits to OTCIQ for Approval.

Bell Buckle Holdings has for many years been a Company of non-disclosure or sporadic filings. The Company has new management and is operated by Kim Halvorson. “Sporadic filings, limited frequency and lack of transparency is all going to change now.” stated the new CEO, Kim Halvorson”

The Company's administrative duties and behavior should match the operator and the serious goals set for the Company as per it’s Articles and Bylaws. As such, serious goals and real disclosure will translate to shareholder confidence and resonate to potential investors, merger candidates and vendors. She went on to comment, “we need to always be professional and strive for excellence to attract high level and future partnerships; be it investors, customers or merger opportunities.”

To reiterate the Company’s accomplishments over the last week:

1. Company was approved tor OTCIQ access.

2. The Company updated the OTCIQ Profile Page for investors.

3. The Company submitted two previous years of AUDITED financials.

4. The Company submitted required Initial Annual Disclosure Statements for 2018/2019.

5. The Company submitted with the OTCIQ the Quarterly Disclosure Statements and Financials for Q1, Q2, Q3 of 2020.

6. The Company submitted supplemental information regarding the posted financial statements.

The Company has or is systematically in the process of providing and or uploading all additional requests by OTCIQ. For example, we have provided the AUDITOR’S OPINION with our previous 2018 and 2019 Annual Financial Reports. We stress this in all caps because it is rare for an alternative reporting company to go through the effort of auditing financials. We will also provide any additional necessary filings requested by the OTCIQ to achieve the next level status upgrade. Upon submission of all the disclosure, we will converse with OTCIQ and their compliance team and ask for a review of our pink status. The goal is for the maximum benefit to the Company, integrity of disclosure, and maximum seriousness for vendors and professionals.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

