OLYMPIA, WA - The State Board of Education (SBE) welcomes returning member, Patty Wood (Kelso), following an election by school board members for Western Region for Position 4*. Wood will begin her second four-year term on January 11, 2021.

"On the Board, we're often inspired by the knowledge and expertise Patty brings to all matters that impact our state's students," said State Board of Education Chair, Peter Maier. "We look forward to continuing to have her regional perspective, energy, and leadership."

On the State Board, Wood has served as Chair of the SBE Legislative Committee and Equity committee and is a member of the Executive Committee.

Wood was originally elected to the State Board of Education in 2016 after serving over 13 years on her local School Board in Kelso. She has served as Chair of the Education Northwest Board of Directors and is currently the CEO.

During her time on the Kelso School Board, she served on multiple committees and spent two terms as Chair. Wood began her leadership role within the Washington State School Directors' Association (WSSDA) as a graduate of Leadership WSSDA. She served on the Legislative Committee, Board Standards Taskforce, Technical Advisory Group, Trust Lands Task Force and was elected to the WSSDA Board in 2011.

Find Patty Wood's bio on SBE's members page.

*Western Region Position 4 represents Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, and Whatcom counties.