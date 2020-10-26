HARIBO to Begin Work on Pleasant Prairie Factory

MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers, together with local government and economic development officials, applauded HARIBO of America’s announcement that it will begin construction later this year on its gummi production campus in Pleasant Prairie.

“HARIBO is the fastest growing confectionery brand in the U.S. I’m proud that its products, which put smiles on the faces of Americans from coast-to-coast, will be made right here in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “We warmly welcome HARIBO to a long list of family-run enterprises that form the economic backbone of our state, making best-in-class products that reach every corner of the globe.”

The Pleasant Prairie production facility will be HARIBO’s first in North America. “HARIBO’s commitment to quality, excellence and joy makes it precisely the kind of company we want and can well support in Wisconsin,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary & CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “The company is a perfect fit with our food production tradition, and joins an enviable roster of iconic consumer brands that call Wisconsin home.”

News of HARIBO’s construction plans received a warm reception from local and regional officials.

“Kenosha County is pleased to be the future home of HARIBO’s production facility,” said Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County Executive. “A company like HARIBO, with its manufacturing legacy and engagement as an outstanding corporate citizen, is already an important part of our community. Kenosha County looks forward to becoming an integral part of the next chapter in HARIBO’s story.”

HARIBO is latest company making a significant investment in Pleasant Prairie. “HARIBO is a great partner and a pivotal addition to Prairie Highlands Corporate Park, and we’re excited to see the momentum behind this development,” said Nathan Thiel, Administrator, Village of Pleasant Prairie. “HARIBO is making a significant investment in Pleasant Prairie that will benefit the local economy. The Village is thrilled with the progress made and is eager to see the facility start to take shape.”

Southeastern Wisconsin continues to be an important destination for global corporate investment. “We’re truly delighted that HARIBO’s production campus will soon be taking shape along I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin,” said Gale Klappa, Co-chair, Milwaukee 7 and Executive Chairman, WEC Energy Group. “HARIBO is the latest in a long line of companies making 9-figure investments in our region. We’re proud to welcome HARIBO’s famous and beloved Goldbear to Wisconsin.”