Clark Capital Management Group Wins Asset Manager of the Year (Mid-Size) and Distribution Excellence at the 2020 MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards

Firm is Recognized for Its Commitment to Helping Advisors and Their Clients During the Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been recognized as Asset Manager of the Year (AUM between $10-$50 billion) and for Distribution Excellence by the Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron’s. Clark Capital was presented with the awards during the MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards virtual ceremony on October 22nd, which recognized innovation and achievement in the investment advisory solutions industry over the past year.

Despite a challenging environment for the industry, the firm has continued its trajectory of growth. This year, Clark Capital has onboarded over 1,100 new advisors, added nearly $2 billion in net positive flows, and reached an all-time high in firm AUM of over $20 billion.*

The firm and its Distribution Team were recognized for their commitment to helping advisors and their clients throughout the pandemic. “When our home office in Philadelphia closed in March, we completely transformed our service model and communications plan without any disruption to advisors and their clients. We focused our efforts on expanding our already excellent level of service to make sure our advisors benefitted from our proactive leadership, support and guidance during the crisis,” said Brendan Clark, CFA®, Chief Executive Officer. “Our firm’s employee and family-owned culture drives our mission to help financial advisors and their clients. I’m incredibly proud of our employees for rallying together to support our advisors and their clients during these difficult times.”

At the onset of the pandemic, the firm launched a proactive advisor outreach campaign titled, “Live from Philly,” which included a series of virtual events, custom client calls with its Client Portfolio Management Team, and timely thought leadership pieces designed to give advisors up-to-the-minute market updates and guidance during volatility related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Campaign messaging focused on behavioral psychology to help advisors manage investor emotions at a time when their clients needed it the most.

The firm’s high touch client service model enabled Clark Capital to find meaningful ways to stay connected to its advisors. “We turned our executives’ and sales team’s home offices into professional video studios to bring Clark Capital’s latest thinking direct to advisors at home and to help them have critical conversations with their clients,” said Chris Cullen, CIMA®, EVP and Chief Distribution Officer. “One thing that sets our firm apart from other asset managers is the hands-on, concierge-level support we offer our partner advisors. Our team has been able to rise above the unique challenges of today’s environment and has remained dedicated to providing the same best-in-class service model that advisors have come to expect from Clark Capital,” said Chris.

“For over 30 years, we’ve sought to provide advisors and investors with asset management excellence through a variety of markets,” said Brendan Clark. “We are honored to receive these two awards and believe they are a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to advisors and their clients.”

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional quality investment strategies to individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The Firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $20.7 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek superior risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to deliver investment success to their clients. Portfolio Managers utilize both a relative strength, top down methodology and a fundamental, bottom-up methodology across fixed income, equity, alternative, and diversified asset allocation strategies.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

*As of September 30, 2020, includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

The opinions expressed are those of Clark Capital. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

About the MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards

Nominations for the awards are reviewed and evaluated by the specially-appointed MMI Industry Awards Steering Council and by the MMI Membership Experience Committee (MEC). The Steering Council and MEC consist of representatives from all segments of the MMI membership. At their sole discretion, the Steering Council and MEC may enlist the support of outside subject matter experts to help review the nominations. The Steering Council and MEC will look for innovative, needle-moving programs and initiatives that measurably advance the investment advisory solutions industry and deliver improved outcomes for financial advisors and investors. After carefully reviewing the nominations submitted, the Steering Council and MEC will determine a slate of finalists in each award category. If appropriate, in certain “open” award categories, the Steering Council and MEC may elect to propose separate slates of finalists representing Asset Managers, Wealth Managers, Solutions Providers, etc.

Award winners were determined by a vote of primary contacts at each member firm. These individuals received an online ballot to cast their votes among the finalists.

Patty Quinn McAuley Clark Capital Management Group 267.632.1245 pquinn@ccmg.com