Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Passing of former U.S. Senator Dave Karnes
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that former U.S. Senator Dave Karnes had passed way.
“Susanne and I are deeply saddened to learn of Dave’s passing. He was a great Nebraskan, a public servant, and a devoted father and husband. We ask that all Nebraskans keep the Karnes family in their prayers as we remember his legacy and celebrate his life.”