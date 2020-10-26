Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Passing of former U.S. Senator Dave Karnes

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that former U.S. Senator Dave Karnes had passed way.

 

“Susanne and I are deeply saddened to learn of Dave’s passing.  He was a great Nebraskan, a public servant, and a devoted father and husband.  We ask that all Nebraskans keep the Karnes family in their prayers as we remember his legacy and celebrate his life.”

