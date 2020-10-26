Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,167 in the last 365 days.

Virtus Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires First U.S. Based Holding

/EIN News/ -- WOODBRIDGE, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtus Real Estate Investment Trust is pleased to announce the acquisition of its first U.S. based holding.

Virtus Real Estate Investment Trust (VREIT) has acquired a 71,760 square foot, free standing commercial building located at 1899 Cinema Drive, Olean, NY for $7,450,000 USD. The building is currently occupied by a single tenant, BJ’s Wholesale Club. BJ’s Wholesale Club recently exercised a 7 year lease extension beginning December 2019 through January 2027.

“We’re thrilled to expand Virtus REIT’s footprint with our first U.S. acquisition,” comments Virtus President Aurelio Baglione. “We are excited to add this new commercial property to our portfolio given the strong demographic profile within the area.”

About Virtus Real Estate Investment Trust

Founded in 2019, Virtus REIT offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial, industrial, retail and multi-unit residential properties in both Canada and the United States. Virtus REIT is distributed as an alternative investment product through Virtus Capital Management Inc. To learn more about Virtus REIT and other alternative investment product offerings through Virtus Capital Management Inc., please visit virtuscapitalmgmt.com or contact contact@virtuscapitalmgmt.com

Media Contact:
Scott Roberts
Phone Number: +1 416-930-8407
Email: sroberts@virtuscapitalmgmt.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Virtus Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires First U.S. Based Holding

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.