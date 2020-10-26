Museum of the City of New York to honor architect Toshiko Mori with 2020 Louis Auchincloss Prize

Virtual event to celebrate Mori’s work and her impact on the architecture of New York City

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 19, 2020, the Museum of the City of New York will present its 2020 Louis Auchincloss Prize to architect Toshiko Mori. The evening's live virtual program will include the award presentation by Joan K. Davidson and a conversation between Mori and MoMA curator Paola Antonelli.

Toshiko Mori, FAIA is the founding principal of Toshiko Mori Architect PLLC, and the Robert P. Hubbard Professor in the Practice of Architecture at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design (GSD), where she served as chair of the Department of Architecture from 2002 to 2008. She was inducted to the Academy of Arts and Letters in 2020 and has been a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences since 2016.

Mori’s recent awards and honors include the Tau Sigma Delta National Honor Society Gold Medal in 2016; Architectural Record’s Women in Design Leader Award in 2019; and the AIA / ASCA Topaz Medallion for Excellence in Architectural Education in 2019. Nikkei Business recently listed Mori as one of 50 Japanese People Changing the World, and Newsweek Japan listed her as one of 100 Japanese People the World Respects. Her project “Thread: Artists’ Residency and Cultural Center” was awarded the AIA 2017 Institute Honor Award for Architecture and was one of the winners of the inaugural FIBRA Award for Contemporary Plant Fiber-based Architecture in 2019. This year, she published two new monographs, one with a+u magazine for their February 2020 issue and another with ArchiTangle titled “Toshiko Mori Architect: Observations.” In May, her project “Fass School and Teachers’ Residence” was featured by The Guardian as one of the world’s top 10 new architecture projects.

“Museum of the City of New York is pleased to honor the amazing Toshiko Mori for her contributions to the field of design and architecture,” says Whitney Donhauser, the Ronay Menschel Director and President of the Museum of the City of New York.“Toshiko’s passion and pioneering spirit has shaped the landscape of New York City, and her impact extends to the students whom she teaches and the world which she helps to build.”

“I’m sincerely moved and honored to receive this prestigious award – and to be honored by the Museum of the City of New York,” says Toshiko Mori. "The city is a constant inspiration, a canvas, and an ever-evolving ecosystem, and particularly in this challenging year, this award not only honors me but the entire city, which has such an impact on my practice.”

The Louis Auchincloss Prize is presented to writers and artists whose work is inspired by and enhances the five boroughs of New York City. Disciplines include literature, architecture, art, music, playwriting, and photography. The Prize honors Louis Auchincloss (1917–2010) for his many years of service to the Museum of the City of New York, as well as his literary contributions which established him as one of America's leading 20th- and 21st-century novelists. Past Louis Auchincloss Prize honorees include Robert Stern, Jason Robert Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Gloria Steinem, Michiko Kakutani, Tony Kushner, Wynton Marsalis, and Philip Glass.

Event details:

What: Virtual Louis Auchincloss Prize Presentation

When: Thursday, November 19 2020, 6:30 PM

Where: Virtually, on MCNY’s YouTube

Honoree: Toshiko Mori, Architect

Presenters and Guests: Joan K. Davidson & Paola Antonelli

About the Museum of the City of New York

The Museum of the City of New York fosters understanding of the distinctive nature of urban life in the world’s most influential metropolis. It engages visitors by celebrating, documenting, and interpreting the city’s past, present, and future. To connect with the Museum on social media, follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @MuseumofCityNY and visit our Facebook page at Facebook.com/MuseumofCityNY. For more information please visit www.mcny.org.

Robin Carol Museum of the City of New York 541.510.2357 rcarol@mcny.org Meryl Cooper Museum of the City of New York 917.974.0022 mwcooper@mcny.org