HqO Wins Prestigious Award in Commercial Real Estate Tech

The Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS) Once Again Acknowledge the Power of Tenant Experience Technology

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the end-to-end operating system for commercial office buildings, is pleased to announce that they are a Seventh Annual Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS) winner in the Office category, presented by CREtech (cretech.com), the largest event, data, and content platform in the commercial real estate tech industry.



Sponsored by JLL Technologies , the Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS) are the leading international award honoring excellence in commercial real estate tech. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge companies who have played an integral role in advancing tech in the industry throughout the year. Backed by the leading VCs, angel investors, corporate investors and thought leaders in the commercial real estate tech industry, the awards were open to startups or technology companies servicing the industry.

HqO was carefully selected as a winner by the #RETAS elite panel of judges, including the leading VC’s, Angel Investors, and Corporate Investors and Thought Leaders in the commercial real estate tech industry.

HqO’s technology places a strategic focus on tenant experience, which is more of a need-to-have than ever before due to the rapidly evolving commercial real estate market. By creating HqOS , HqO solves three related business issues for property leaders: attraction, fragmentation, and differentiation. With over 8,000 proptech companies and 92% of property managers planning to maintain or increase their spending on tenant experience this year, achieving these goals can be difficult. Through HqO’s T enant Experience Platform , Marketplace of best-in-class partners, and data and benchmarking platform called the Digital Grid , landlords are empowered to increase their asset value by taking a data-driven approach in programming and personalizing both on-site and off-site experiences for their tenants. With the proper tools at hand, they have the flexibility, efficiency, and intelligence required to effectively operate a modern commercial real estate portfolio.

“We believe in the power of real connection with the buildings we work in, the people we work with, and the technologies we use everyday,” said Chase Garbarino, CEO at HqO. “We have seen a huge increase in demand -- from new and existing client landlords who want to use our operating system for their buildings, and from partners and developers who want to incorporate their solutions into our marketplace. This demand comes from the short- and long-term value that HqO can bring to entire office portfolios through digitizing the workplace and elevating the tenant experience. We're excited to receive this award as an additional recognition of the value we bring to the market.”

About HqO

For owners and operators of commercial real estate, HqO is an integrated tenant experience platform and strategy solution that strengthens relationships with current and prospective tenants, unlocking business value for owners while bringing property management, marketing, and leasing teams closer to their customers.

For tenants, HqO is an award-winning tenant experience mobile app — connecting employees to the communities in and around their building and empowering them with tools to control their workday.

HqO is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, and Paris. To learn more about HqO and request a software demo for your properties, visit www.hqo.co , and follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp.

About CREtech

CREtech is Reimagining Real Estate. We are the largest international community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, adopt and future proof their businesses. Our intelligence, event and consulting platform inspires the next generation of ideas, processes and people to champion the world's largest asset class.