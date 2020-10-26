Wholesale Safety Face Mask in Spain, France, Portugal: Launches Eco-Reusable COVID Mask & Unisex Design By Dony Garment
Premium COVID Face Mask (Washable, Reusable) Ready for Wholesale, Bulk & Branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM)
Dony Garment expands its Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask distribution to the Spain, France, Portugal market. Dony civil fabric mask has CE, FDA, and TUV Reach
Dony Garment Company, a B2B clothing manufacturer from Vietnam, is proud to announce that its Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is accepted in the European market, particularly for France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, the UK, Belgium, Portugal, Morocco, Netherlands market.
According to Dony Garment representative, Mr. Henry Pham, society in Europe has changed their habits from using disposable masks to using environmentally friendly face mask products. Europe's public awareness of safety during pandemic has increased. Now, they tend to use reusable masks rather than disposable masks because they are comfortable to wear and more economical than disposable ones.
The CDC, the Center for disease control and prevention, has recommended the society to wear masks in public areas or mass transportation. This intends to prevent the spread of COVID 19 viruses.
Seeing this opportunity, Mr. Henry Pham, Dony Garment CEO, said, ”Our country Vietnam and Europe are supporting business cooperation. Vietnam provides easy and convenient face mask transportation to Europe (like France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, the UK, Belgium, Portugal, Morocco, Netherlands).
Dony Antibacterial Cloth Mask has three-ply layers to protect the wearer from dust, fungi, bacteria, and viruses. All of Dony products have been sterilized by E.O. gas (Ethylene oxide gas) before reaching end users. It ensures that the mask products are safe and are free from fungi, bacteria, and viruses.”
It has met the international standard certification. They include 9001:2005, C.E. Certificate, FDA, ISO TUV Reach, DGA certification, and many more.
Some of the DONY face masks certifications are as follows:
• C.E Certification for export in European markets and Free-Sale Certification for the free flow of products overseas
• TUV Reach Certification for being toxin-free and safe for long-term use
• Aseptic Inspection Certification to guarantee biological friendliness
• Intertek Global Certification for 100% water-resistance, 99.95% UV protection, 99.9% antibacterial protection for up to 60 washes, and 99% antibacterial protection after 60% protection
• DGA Certification by the French Ministry of Armed Forces for 99% resistance to COVID-19 when new, and 96% after 30 washes
• Certification for breathability – the mask is suitable for use in sports
"There are many masks manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories following the international standard. The reason why we chose a Dony Mask is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system is achieved by our standard target. " - Nicolas Jo - Founder and CEO – JJFT, a fashion, and textile group
Dony Antibacterial Cloth Mask is safe for the environment and uses water-resistant as well as 99.9% antibacterial cloth materials and a unisex design. According to the company representative, its durable material can maintain its 99.9% antibacterial function, even after 60 washes.
Mr. Henry Pham explained, “Our premium COVID antibacterial cloth masks have been recognized by the worldwide market, including in the US, Europe, and Middle East Countries. We are interested in developing Business to Business partnerships there, and open for business partners to distribute our products or to be our reseller resellers globally, especially in Europe - where people tend to use safety masks, with comfortable and environmentally friendly."
On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.
At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.
It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.
Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.
Partnering with DONY
As a Hungarian partner of DONY, you enjoy the following privileges:
• Becoming the sole DONY representative for selling its masks on your respective territory
• Receiving the support of DONY’s sales and production team, and the media support of its domestic and foreign channels
• Getting preferential treatment including better prices, priority production order, and free samples with your preferred logo, label, and packaging
• Remaining under DONY’s proprietary customer protection policy and being appointed a DONY management representative for your area
Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.
About Dony Garment Company
Dony Garment Company was established in 2009 and is a prominent garment company based in Vietnam. In 2020, the demand for PPE increases due to COVID 19 pandemic.
Dony Garment Company responded to this pandemic crisis by starting to produce and manufacture PPE for worldwide supply. They started to export their product to Europe, The USA, Australia, and Asia market. The company aims to provide worldwide PPE demands by focusing on B2B and bulk/wholesale orders.
For more information, please visit:
