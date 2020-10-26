Arizona State University Announces REMOTE K12 Connected Teacher Summit to Share Best Practices for Online and Blended Learning

Free virtual summit on January 9, 2021 will spotlight innovative approaches

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona State University today announced REMOTE K12: The Connected Teacher Summit , a free, one-day immersive program coming on January 9, 2021 to help K-12 teachers nationwide deliver better online and blended learning experiences.



REMOTE K12 will bring outstanding educators from across the country together to share effective and efficient virtual learning techniques and offer insights on pedagogy, course design, equity, wellness, accessibility, assessment, collaboration, engagement and more. Click here to register to attend for free.

ASU Learning Enterprise and the Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College will provide an “ASU K12 Remote Teaching Skills Certificate” free of charge for qualifying teachers who attend and complete post-event coursework and verification. The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards will utilize educator expertise to partner on content development and speaker selection.

The K-12 focused virtual summit will replicate the format of July’s successful REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit for Higher Ed. More than 25,000 faculty members from 2,000 institutions attended that event, which included 84 fully-interactive short presentations on distance learning and pedagogy, and moderated discussions in 30 live chat rooms.

“Following our REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit, we were overwhelmed with positive feedback, and hundreds of K-12 teachers asked us to extend the REMOTE event format to school teachers across the US,” said David Levin, executive producer of REMOTE. “Today, with online and blended learning fast becoming an essential part of every educator’s toolkit, we are thrilled to announce REMOTE K12. It will provide an essential source of intelligence on how to teach in schools across the country in our new world.”

Peggy Brookins, NBCT and CEO/President of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards mentioned: "Our experience makes it clear that teachers everywhere are demanding high-quality professional development to help guide them through this unique school year. Events such as REMOTE K12: The Connected Teacher Summit share best practices, through which teachers can enhance their skill set and enable them to provide what their students need most – engaging, effective, high quality instruction."

The upcoming REMOTE K12 summit will feature 140 sessions during six hours of programming spread over 15 content tracks. Live Q&As will allow attendees to ask direct questions of speakers and receive answers in real-time. Sessions will be divided into three categories: Discipline will focus on tips and pedagogy by content area; Topic will focus on common subjects across all disciplines, including assessment, engagement, equity and wellness; Surgery will give participants a real time 30-minute Q&A environment with experts on selected topics and disciplines.

REMOTE K12 will also feature more than 30 moderated chat rooms with a mix of environments, inviting structured discussions around disciplines and topics and grade bands. In addition, it will offer sessions to support principals, superintendents and EdTech professionals.

Registration for REMOTE K12 is free for those involved in K-12 education. Click here to register to attend. Video recordings of the sessions will be available free online through the end of June 2021.

Partners

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is a founding partner and will engage accomplished educators to deliver an experience that elevates the instructional capacity of all participants.

Partner organizations at launch include The School Superintendent Association (AASA), Digital Learning Collaborative, Curriki, International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), KIPP Foundation, National Math and Science Initiative, Next Generation Learning Challenges and TED-Ed. We expect to expand the network of partner organizations in the coming months.

ASU is the host of REMOTE K12:The Connected Teacher Summit. The University will provide moderators, subject experts, and continuing education certificates. REMOTE is organized by the ASU Foundation, a 501 (c) (3). ASU’s Prep Digital team and the Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College are contributing content and planning and insights about their innovation experience.

Sponsors

Thanks to our Founding sponsor Pearson and additional launch sponsors including Verizon, Microsoft, D2L, Academic Partnerships, Aramark, Respondus and Twig Education. We expect to expand the sponsor group in the coming months.

We are grateful to our philanthropic donors, in particular from Stanford GSB’87, whose generous seed funding supported the organization of this event.

If you are interested in becoming a partner, email us at:partner.REMOTEK12@asu.edu.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities please email us at: partner.REMOTEK12@asu.edu.

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University (ASU) has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

REMOTE K12: The Connected Teacher Summit is produced by Questex.

Our platform provider will be Intrado and we are grateful for their support.

Media Contact



Chris Fiscus

Assistant Vice President

Arizona State University

602-541-6254

christopher.fiscus@asu.edu

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

212-895-8488‬