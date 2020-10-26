Emmy-Award Winning Veteran Journalist Jeff Michael joins EKA

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran Los Angeles television journalist Jeff Michael has joined strategic communications firm EKA as a Joint Venture Partner.



Michael brings his more than 35 years of news reporting, anchoring and producing to EKA, adding his expertise to the firms media relations, litigation support, crisis communications and political campaign management capabilities.

“Jeff Michael is one of the most respected names in journalism and he brings world-class talent and a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team,” said Matt Knabe, Managing Partner at EKA. “It is a major coup for us to get someone of his caliber and experience and we are excited to have Jeff join the EKA team.”

Michael has been a respected presence in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California for three decades. He brings with him the unique background of leading teams at KCBS/KCAL, KTTV Fox 11 and ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Michael’s distinguished career in journalism includes numerous awards and accomplishments. He is the recipient of multiple Emmy and Southern California Radio & TV News Association awards and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and the Television Academy.

Organizations need to ensure that their messages are clear and on point and have a compelling story to tell. Michael will play a crucial part in working with clients on media relations strategy. In addition, utilizing this background, he will also serve as an expert witness regarding media practices.

About EKA

EKA is a strategic communications firm specializing in lobbying, public affairs, crisis communications and litigation support. EKA’s roster of over 150 clients includes companies such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car, LegalZoom, AT&T, BNSF Railway, Westfield, Association of Deputy District Attorneys, Waste Management, and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.ekapr.com .