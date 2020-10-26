Brain Armor Appoints Grant Roberts as Chief Strategic and Wellness Officer

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, WI, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced that their Brain Armor® brand of neuro-nutrition supplements has appointed Grant Roberts as Chief Strategic and Wellness Officer.



Grant Roberts is globally recognized as a “super trainer” through his unique ability to transform celebrity physiques, support world champion athletes, and leaders of industry through his unique methodologies surrounding exercise, nutrition and lifestyle management. Grant’s clients include the gambit of diversity from young Hollywood to onscreen superheroes to arguably the world’s most famous and productive octogenarian and nonagenarian who all use Brain Armor daily.

“I am very excited to join the team at Brain Armor. I have been a proponent of Omega-3s for decades,” said Grant. “Omega-3s played a pivotal role in my own recovery following a life-threatening auto accident early in my career that required years of rehabilitation. Omega-3s are potent anti-inflammatories that also enhance nerve conductance, which was instrumental in enhancing innervation, ultimately relieving my symptoms of paralysis that allowed me to return to my athletic career.

“In 2004, I received a global platform as an Omega-3 expert following my work transforming the physique of actress Hilary Swank for her Academy Award-winning role as a prize fighter in the Oscar winning film ‘Million Dollar Baby’. Omega- 3s played such a remarkable role in Hilary’s physical transformation that she toasted with it in a champagne flute backstage following her Golden Globe win and in a shooter glass on camera during an episode of ‘The Tonight Show’.

“I further promoted the brain boosting benefits of Omega-3s through the creation of my foundation ‘Healthy Student Bodies’ where I commenced a year-long study with students demonstrating the essential role of Omega-3s along with the science of applied exercise to enhance academic achievement and cognition through the process of neurogenesis and plasticity. The results were so remarkable that the students became the subject of a CBC mini documentary ‘Brain Gains’.

“My foundation continued to gain traction globally, sparking a collaboration with Harvard University Neuropsychiatry professor and author John Ratey.

“As a member of the National Speakers Bureau, I routinely speak throughout North America on the topics of fitness, nutrition and lifestyle. This caught the attention of the US Surgeon General and during her seven year tenure, we ended up routinely collaborating on speaking to communities and at medical conferences on the benefits of exercise and supplementing with Omega-3s as a preventative step that enhances holistic wellness.

“Why Brain Armor? The immune boosting benefits of Omega-3s are an important message in today’s climate, especially when combined with the complimentary ingredients of Vitamins D3, E and MCT. Brain Armor’s formula is optimized by the 2:1 DHA to EPA ratios making it, in my opinion, the most complete brain and body supplement in the category. Add this to the fact that Brain Armor harvests its potency from a novel vegan source, and you open the doors of opportunity to fulfill the expanding demand of nutritive solutions of the vegan and vegetarian lifestyles. Growth in the non-animal based foods market will continue to expand in popularity. Brain Armor fills an essential nutritional Omega-3 demand required for every stage of life, from prenatal to seniors. I provide training and nutrition services for a number of the world’s highest performing athletes. One of the most mentally challenging sports on the planet is Formula One racing where performance is measured in milliseconds and split second decision-making is of paramount importance. Lewis Hamilton, the winningest driver in F1 history, is an advocate of the vegan lifestyle and uses Brain Armor.

“Omega-3s are severely deficient in the human diet on a global basis. Brain Armor is my choice to support brain health, optimize body composition as well as a myriad of other essential benefits. To make a long story short, I am in the strength business and it’s time the world learned that strength is not found in your biceps, but instead in your brain’s ability to direct your biceps. Regardless of individual ambitions, if you optimize your brain health, success will follow.”

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically proven dietary supplements formulated with omega-3, healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

About Trident Brands, Inc.

Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

For more information, please visit www.tridentbrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Website: www.TridentBrands.com

Contact:

Trident Brands Incorporated

info@tridentbrands.com