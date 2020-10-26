Jack Dorsey to Keynote at Africa Fintech Summit 2020

Dedalus Global ( https://DedalusGlobal.com ) and Ibex Frontier ( www.IbexFrontier.com ) are pleased to announce Jack Dorsey as the closing keynote for this year’s Africa Fintech Summit ( www.AfricaFintechSummit.com ). The Summit is being held virtually on November 9, 10, and 12.

As the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Square, Inc., Dorsey is considered to be one of the biggest influencers in tech ecosystems worldwide and is often revered as a futurist. Founded in 2009, Square has introduced a suite of innovative tools and services that supports financial inclusion and the growth of businesses. In recent weeks, Square announced it would become one of the first publicly traded U.S. companies to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Dorsey’s keynote marks a year since the visionary visited Africa to meet with several of the continent’s tech leaders and incubation houses. His listening tour in Africa confirmed the consensus that Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). He has since held an active and insightful voice on the future of African fintech, in particular, the future of cryptocurrency. With an unbanked population of 66%, and a credit card penetration rate that averages 1.5%, the applications for crypto in sub-Saharan Africa only help solidify Dorsey’s interest in the continent.

Dorsey’s closing keynote on November 12 will revolve around the concepts of decentralized finance and opportunities it creates for financial inclusion.

Throughout the three day event, registrants will have the opportunity to:

Engage and learn from 60 of sector’s most active thought leaders over the course of 12 panel sessions, 3 fireside chats, and related discussion forums

Participate in discussions that dissect some of the sector’s regulatory hurdles

Connect with early-stage startups and the latest innovations through a startup expo

Meet with the industry’s stakeholders – investors, startups, regulators, banking execs, and more! – in curated networking sessions or 1x1

Learn best practices for approaching different types of investors, banking partners, and regulators

The Summit will conclude on November 12 with the regional final of Pegasus Tech Ventures’ Startup World Cup global pitch competition, the winner of which will be invited to compete for US$1M at the global semi-finals in Silicon Valley in May 2021.

Startups apply to exhibit and pitch by visiting and submitting the form at www.AfricaFintechSummit.com/alphaexpo/apply/

Register and view the agenda and speakers for the event at www.AfricaFintechSummit.com

