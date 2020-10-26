Taconic Biosciences launches critical model for COVID-19 research

Immediate availability of hACE2 mouse

/EIN News/ -- RENSSELAER, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces immediate humanized ACE2 mouse model availability for COVID-19 research.



The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, uses the ACE2 receptor to enter cells. Due to differences between the mouse and human ACE2 receptors, normal laboratory mice cannot be infected with SARS-CoV2. Transgenic mice expressing the human ACE2 receptor overcome this challenge and thus are critical for COVID-19 research. Taconic’s hACE2 AC70 mouse model is susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 and displays symptoms upon infection.

Animal models play a vital role in drug discovery, from studying the basic disease characteristics to preclinical safety and efficacy testing. Although SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development is underway, new animal models that address different areas of the drug discovery spectrum are still needed. Global implementation of successful vaccines will take time and may not provide 100% protection against the disease, necessitating continued research on targeted therapeutic options to treat COVID-19 patients. The hACE2 AC70 mouse is valuable because it has utility in both early and late stage drug discovery research. According to a recent Nature article by the members of the World Health Organization expert group on COVID-19 modeling (WHO-COM), "Continued refinement and development of animal models for COVID-19 will contribute to the development of vaccines, therapeutic agents and other countermeasures."

"It is not enough to create effective animal models, you need to make them readily available,” shared Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial models at Taconic. “Taconic's experience in global distribution will enable us to get this critical tool into the hands of researchers worldwide. Our current wait list includes researchers from six continents, demonstrating the ongoing demand for COVID-19 animal models."

Study ready cohorts of animals are available for immediate ordering.

To learn more about hACE2 mice or Taconic's Coronavirus Toolkit, please contact Taconic Biosciences at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia, and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

Media Contact:

Kelly Owen Grover

Director of Marketing Communications

(518) 697-3824

kelly.grover@taconic.com