Puppet Announces Initial Puppetize Digital Speakers

Speakers from AthenaHealth, PayPal, Swiss Re, Willis Towers Watson and University of Oregon join for the company’s all-digital annual conference

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced the initial speaker lineup for Puppetize Digital and opened registration . Puppetize Digital is the virtual version of its annual community and user conference on November 19th. This year’s virtual conference will feature experts across the DevOps and IT industry sharing best practices, tips and tricks, and stories from the field.



In addition to keynotes from Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar, CTO Abby Kearns and CTO Deepak Giridharagopal, Puppet is bringing together an impressive list of IT experts, industry leaders and DevOps champions, including:

Jessica Meyerson, co-director, The Maintainers and director of research and strategy, the Educopia Institute

James Governor, analyst and co-founder, Red Monk

Matthew Skelton, author of Team Typologies and founder and head of consulting, Conflux



Attendees will hear talks from Puppet product experts around key areas of growth and development, including:

Building the Future of Hybrid Cloud Automation, Eric Sorenson, Sr. Principal Technical Product Manager

Bolt Projects, Tom Beech, Software Engineer for Bolt

Preparing People for Proper Patching with Puppet and Plans, Margaret Lee, Product Owner and Tony Green, Principal Sales Engineer

The Value of Integrating ServiceNow and Puppet, Kevin Reeuwijk, Sr. Principal Sales Engineer

Configuration Management in a Service Mesh World, Martez Reed, Principal Training Solutions Engineer



“Since Puppet was started, we’ve partnered with our community to learn from one another, elevate diverse perspectives and deepen the bonds of our global community, especially as the need for Puppet’s solutions continues to accelerate,” said Alanna Brown, Director of Community, Developer Relations and Partnerships at Puppet. “We’re excited to feature so many incredible speakers this year including customers using Puppet products to simplify management of complex hybrid cloud environments and scale their DevOps initiatives, open source community members who contribute innovative solutions to our ecosystem, and our team of Puppet experts who will be sharing our latest product updates.”

Puppetize Digital is three separate events in three regions: Sydney (AEDT), London (GMT), and San Francisco (PST)—all happening in one day. Attendees can join the time zone most convenient for them, or attend all three. The event will run all day throughout each regional time zone and feature content for Puppet users and IT leaders, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities. There will be some surprises this year as well given the remote nature of everything, so be prepared for some furry friends to join the party.

All Puppetize attendees will receive a discount on the newly updated Puppet Certified Professional exam. For more information and to prepare for the exam, check out the Puppet Certification Study Lounge accessible from Puppet Compass .

To register for the event, please visit http://digital.puppetize.com/

