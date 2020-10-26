Qgiv Unveils New Online Donation Forms

Qgiv releases online donation forms with a sleek new look, conditional fields, faster load times, multistep form options, and more in direct response to nonprofit and donor feedback.

/EIN News/ -- LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Qgiv, a leading provider of digital fundraising software for nonprofit organizations, launches its newly redesigned donation forms. Created to meet user experience best practices and maximize nonprofit revenue, Qgiv’s new donation forms feature a modern, simple aesthetic, conditional fields, multistep form functionality, recurring donation upgrade prompts, and more.

“83% of donors who visit a donation page don’t donate. That’s a lot of revenue left on the table for nonprofits and creates a huge need for fundraising technology to help them not only connect with potential donors but convert them,” said Todd Baylis, president and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “The modern and mobile-first design of the new donation forms will enhance the donor experience, increase conversions, and help nonprofits meet the needs of their communities.”

"When we first scoped the new forms, we wanted to holistically address client needs while making key enhancements to get ahead of donor behavior trends,” said vice president of product development, Chris Morata. “We know that recurring donors give 42% more than one-time donors in the span of a year, and most donors aren't even aware that recurring giving options exist for the organizations they support. To help nonprofits overcome this hurdle and increase revenue, we added recurring donation upgrade prompts to new forms. The prompts are easily customized and will help convert one-time gifts to recurring commitments."

The launch of Qgiv’s new donation forms furthers the company’s mission to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly fundraising platform for nonprofits. Nonprofits can set up customized recurring giving prompts, create custom fields with conditional logic, add impactful images to suggested donation amounts, and break up the donation process into bite-sized pieces with a multistep format.

“A key focus for our nonprofit is growing our base of faithful, monthly givers, and the new form will help us do just that with greater ease and efficiency,” said Qgiv client Tamara Wheeler, CityTeam vice president of marketing and communication. “The thoughtful and well-researched updates to the new forms will save me plenty of rounds of website conversion optimization tests.”

There are no monthly or set-up fees associated with the new forms, which are included in every Qgiv account as part of the Start package—nonprofits only pay processing fees when a donation is made. Fundraisers can easily upgrade their package to include additional digital fundraising tools as their needs change, including peer-to-peer fundraising, app-based auctions, and text fundraising. To learn more about the redesigned donation forms and their features, visit www.qgiv.com to request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. No long-term contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about Qgiv, their new auctions tools, and the rest of the Qgiv platform, visit them online or request a demo tailored to your organization's needs at https://www.qgiv.com.

###

Attachment

Melaina Chromy Qgiv melaina.chromy@qgiv.com