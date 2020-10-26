Global Rumen Protected Choline Market Size & Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Rumen Protected Choline Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period [2020-2026].



Key Market Insights

North America region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2026.

Based on the animal feed segment, the dairy cattle sub-segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Small analysis sub-segment will be growing the fastest, based on by dosage segment

Kemin Industries, Evonik, Adisseo, Vetagro, Sumitomo Chemicals, ORFFA, Innovad, Balchem, Novus International, Kaesler Nutrition, Milk Specialties Global, Vitatrace Nutrition Ltd, AJINOMOTO, Bewital Agri, H.J Baker & Bro, Hubbard Feeds among others are some of the key players operating in the market space

The report is spread across 145 Pages with 159 Market Data Tables and 124 Figures. Browse the in-depth TOC on "Global Rumen Protected Choline Market Analysis - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-rumen-protected-choline-market-2402

Choline Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Plain Choline

Choline Bitartrate

Citicoline

Alphas GPC Choline

Dosage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Small Animals

Large Animals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Animal Feed Calf Dairy Cattle Beef Cattle Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

The Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE RoMEA

Central and South America Brazil RoCSA



Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php



