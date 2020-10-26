Amidst Continued Growth, PSYC Welcomes New Content Director for Psychedelic Spotlight

/EIN News/ -- Digital content veteran plots new course for psychedelic news.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in the Company’s ongoing efforts to optimize content production for its flagship digital media platform within the expanding sector of medicinal psychedelics, www.psychedelicspotlight.com , it is welcoming Jill Ettinger as the platform’s new Content Director and Managing Editor.

Ms. Ettinger brings with her more than a decade of content leadership experience. She most recently served as the Head of Content for vegan lifestyle publication LIVEKINDLY, leading it to more than 100 million monthly cross-platform impressions. Ms. Ettinger was Managing Editor for the leading organic industry platform Organic Authority for more than a decade leading content and brand development. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in digital audience development which the Company intends to leverage to inspire the continued growth of Psychedelic Spotlight.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome Ms. Ettinger and her impressive experience and leadership talents to the Psychedelic Spotlight team,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “Her addition comes at a time when we are gearing up for the next phase of growth for the website and at a time when we are seeing momentum really gaining traction throughout the industry.”

“The way we view psychedelics has changed greatly over the last decade, and people need reputable platforms to help them navigate these new waters,” Ms. Ettinger said. “I’m honored to help scale this platform alongside the incredible Psychedelic Spotlight team to amplify this important work.”

With the help of San Diego’s SunCity Advising, Ms. Ettinger and the team are building a new content platform to improve user experience and navigation.

“We recognize that we are not the only digital media platform in this industry right now. But I can tell you that we are motivated and committed to emerging as the most prominent and respected one, and I believe we are on a path towards accomplishing this,” Flores added. “By incorporating the content development and amplification experience and talents that Ms. Ettinger has to offer, I am excited for the opportunity this will bring for us to expand our reach throughout the industry and solidify Psychedelic Spotlight as the recognized hub for psychedelic news, information, media, and resources.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

