DMI presents new Azerbaijan Defense & Security Profile
EINPresswire.com/ -- Defense Marketing Intelligence (DMI), a defense and security consulting firm based in Israel, has recently announced the release of the Azerbaijan Defense and Security Profile - a comprehensive, all-inclusive and updated status report on Azerbaijan defense and security posture. DMI is dedicated to the provision of defense and security related market data and intelligence and the analysis of diverse topics related to global defense and security markets.
With over 42 years of experience, DMI has generated regular updates and comprehensive profiles centered on over 135 nations worldwide. As part of this expansion, DMI released the latest Azerbaijan Defense and Security Profiles, which comes shortly after the release of their Botswana and Ecuador Defense and Security profiles. DMI offers expert market and technological intelligence services specializing in third world defense security markets covering Asia, Latin America, and Africa. It also covers European/CIS and North American markets.
Azerbaijan, Botswana and Ecuador profiles cover wide ranging topics including politics and governance, economy, the conceived national security threats - internal and external , detailed defense & security (HLS) organizations, budgets, updated procurement policies, national armed services, para-militaries inventories and current equipment needs . The profiles also feature data relating to national defense industries, space, foreign forces deployments, intelligence organizations, and cyber related threats and institutions.
While DMI’s country defense profiles cover seemingly similar topics, there are slight differences. DMI’s Azerbaijan Defense and Security Profile’s section on cyber security is evidently more extensive than that of DMI’s Ecuador Defense and Security Profile. Each country’s defense profile is centered on current events, the respective governments actions and policies, and defense institutions, individual circumstances present in each country profile. Every country profile does however, conclude with a comprehensive summary of the identified risks of the country under review.
DMI’s extensive research and data collection is based on daily monitoring of global defense & security news publications from official, paid subscriptions and open media. DMI comprehensive monitoring is active since 1978 resulting in cumulative data base containing over 225,000 digitally retrievable records.
Of the three country defense profiles, DMI released the full Botswana Defense Profile, freely downloadable from their company website, to allow potential clients, usually national security and intelligence agencies, insight into the topics, content, and type of analysis DMI provides in their country defense profiles.
According to Zahi Yarom, “At DMI, we are committed to providing professional and accurate country defense profiles, comprehensive updates and predictive analysis and reports to ensure our clients, whether it be national governments, defense departments, or private organizations, are well-informed of global and nation-specific defense and security environments, markets and industries”.
The counties defense & security profiles are primarily offered to global defense industries, government organizations, intelligence, academic and research institutions, defense & security media sources.
The benefits of DMI’s country defense profiles are plentiful. These provide readers with a general indication into the defense and security posture of a particular country, and insights into the ramifications of the data and intelligence outlined in the country profiles, assisting governments, as well as peacekeeping deployment agencies to understand the updated defense and security status of selected nations around the globe. The profiles also analyses weaknesses of particular nations and accentuate upon suggested measures to strengthen their defense and security apparatus, to avoid potential internal and external threats and conflict.
Other services offered by DMI
Additional services offered by DMI include Daily Defense and Security Tenders Alerts which offers daily scanning over 65 global commercial electronic tenders/bids sites. DMI provides data regarding solely to defense & security related tenders. This service is primarily offered to global defense and security industries, relevant commercial service providers and all interested private entities that may benefit from the service.
Daily Data Alerts and Tracking of defense and security news, and other newsworthy items tailored to clients’ interests and specifications; and Data base Retrieval Services. DMI’s database presently contains over 1.2 million intelligence reports and documents pertaining to global defense and security issues and covers 195 national military and security topics and extensive defense technical and scientific-related entries. DMI’s data and intelligence coverage ranges from military Aerospace, Land and Naval defense, technologies defense related sciences and firms, organizations and institutions engaged in defense and security markets.
About DMI
Defense Marketing Intelligence has operated as a defense and security intelligence firm of analysts, consultants, and intelligence personnel since 1982. DMI actively seeks to provide defense and security related market data and intelligence to defense industries, government ministries and agencies. Throughout the 42 years since its inception, DMI published over 7,500 individual research papers, analyses and queries for a host of clients. Located in Israel, DMI worked with the Israeli MoD-SIBAT, the UK MoD, and the Swiss MoD, as well as leading industries such as Lockheed-Martin, SAAB, Elbit, IAI, IMI and many others.
For service or media enquiries, please contact:
Zahi Yarom
With over 42 years of experience, DMI has generated regular updates and comprehensive profiles centered on over 135 nations worldwide. As part of this expansion, DMI released the latest Azerbaijan Defense and Security Profiles, which comes shortly after the release of their Botswana and Ecuador Defense and Security profiles. DMI offers expert market and technological intelligence services specializing in third world defense security markets covering Asia, Latin America, and Africa. It also covers European/CIS and North American markets.
Azerbaijan, Botswana and Ecuador profiles cover wide ranging topics including politics and governance, economy, the conceived national security threats - internal and external , detailed defense & security (HLS) organizations, budgets, updated procurement policies, national armed services, para-militaries inventories and current equipment needs . The profiles also feature data relating to national defense industries, space, foreign forces deployments, intelligence organizations, and cyber related threats and institutions.
While DMI’s country defense profiles cover seemingly similar topics, there are slight differences. DMI’s Azerbaijan Defense and Security Profile’s section on cyber security is evidently more extensive than that of DMI’s Ecuador Defense and Security Profile. Each country’s defense profile is centered on current events, the respective governments actions and policies, and defense institutions, individual circumstances present in each country profile. Every country profile does however, conclude with a comprehensive summary of the identified risks of the country under review.
DMI’s extensive research and data collection is based on daily monitoring of global defense & security news publications from official, paid subscriptions and open media. DMI comprehensive monitoring is active since 1978 resulting in cumulative data base containing over 225,000 digitally retrievable records.
Of the three country defense profiles, DMI released the full Botswana Defense Profile, freely downloadable from their company website, to allow potential clients, usually national security and intelligence agencies, insight into the topics, content, and type of analysis DMI provides in their country defense profiles.
According to Zahi Yarom, “At DMI, we are committed to providing professional and accurate country defense profiles, comprehensive updates and predictive analysis and reports to ensure our clients, whether it be national governments, defense departments, or private organizations, are well-informed of global and nation-specific defense and security environments, markets and industries”.
The counties defense & security profiles are primarily offered to global defense industries, government organizations, intelligence, academic and research institutions, defense & security media sources.
The benefits of DMI’s country defense profiles are plentiful. These provide readers with a general indication into the defense and security posture of a particular country, and insights into the ramifications of the data and intelligence outlined in the country profiles, assisting governments, as well as peacekeeping deployment agencies to understand the updated defense and security status of selected nations around the globe. The profiles also analyses weaknesses of particular nations and accentuate upon suggested measures to strengthen their defense and security apparatus, to avoid potential internal and external threats and conflict.
Other services offered by DMI
Additional services offered by DMI include Daily Defense and Security Tenders Alerts which offers daily scanning over 65 global commercial electronic tenders/bids sites. DMI provides data regarding solely to defense & security related tenders. This service is primarily offered to global defense and security industries, relevant commercial service providers and all interested private entities that may benefit from the service.
Daily Data Alerts and Tracking of defense and security news, and other newsworthy items tailored to clients’ interests and specifications; and Data base Retrieval Services. DMI’s database presently contains over 1.2 million intelligence reports and documents pertaining to global defense and security issues and covers 195 national military and security topics and extensive defense technical and scientific-related entries. DMI’s data and intelligence coverage ranges from military Aerospace, Land and Naval defense, technologies defense related sciences and firms, organizations and institutions engaged in defense and security markets.
About DMI
Defense Marketing Intelligence has operated as a defense and security intelligence firm of analysts, consultants, and intelligence personnel since 1982. DMI actively seeks to provide defense and security related market data and intelligence to defense industries, government ministries and agencies. Throughout the 42 years since its inception, DMI published over 7,500 individual research papers, analyses and queries for a host of clients. Located in Israel, DMI worked with the Israeli MoD-SIBAT, the UK MoD, and the Swiss MoD, as well as leading industries such as Lockheed-Martin, SAAB, Elbit, IAI, IMI and many others.
For service or media enquiries, please contact:
Zahi Yarom
Defense Marketing Intelligence
+972 9-749-8035
email us here