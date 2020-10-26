SOTIO to Present at BIO-Europe Digital 2020

/EIN News/ -- PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced that Jens Hennecke, chief business officer of SOTIO, is presenting at BIO-Europe Digital being held on October 26-29, 2020. The presentation will be made available on demand on the Bio Europe website and accessible to attendees registered for the event.



The 26th annual BIO-Europe global life sciences partnering event is being held on October 26–29 in a fully digital format. It includes on-demand early access to the company pitches, program sessions, and sponsor and showcase company content up to five weeks prior to the live event for the best possible networking and meeting decisions once partnering begins.

About BIO-EUROPE

For more than 25 years BIO-Europe has played an instrumental role in bringing biopharma and investment leaders together, to facilitate innovation and medical breakthroughs. The event is expected to bring together over 3,000 executives from more than 1,400 life sciences companies spanning an estimated 50+ countries. Without the need to travel, more delegates can participate worldwide. With program content in business development, therapeutic areas, startup innovations, digital health, and more available on demand beforehand as well as live sessions during the conference, there is more opportunity to watch panels and pitches without interrupting scheduled one-to-one meetings.

About SOTIO

SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO’s robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.