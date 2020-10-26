Volly and Home Captain Announce New Integration Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volly, an industry-leading provider of SaaS-based FinTech and creative marketing services to the financial services industry, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Home Captain, a market-leading technology enabled real estate platform that shepherds homebuyers through the home buying journey. Home Captain improves the home buying experience by matching buyers who have been pre-qualified for a mortgage loan to a curated network of real estate agents.

This partnership and seamless integration will allow Volly lending clients to utilize Home Captain’s concierge and technology offering throughout the home buying and mortgage origination process and facilitate greater collaboration between loan officers, realtors and their joint customers.

“Home Captain’s solutions are right in line with Volly’s approach to delivering relevant, leading-edge technology solutions to our clients,” said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook. “This integration will allow our clients and their consumers to more efficiently participate throughout the home buying and home lending process and improve our lenders conversion rates and customer retention.”

“Home Captain is excited to partner with Volly to help mortgage lenders improve capacity and retention while delivering a better experience for home buyers,” said Home Captain CEO Grant Moon. “With the increased transparency our concierges provide, lenders can see up to a tenfold increase in their ROI.”

About Home Captain

Home Captain is a financial technology company providing tools, services and the data that lenders need in a competitive and ever-changing digital world. Within its suite of products and services, Home Captain boasts a web and mobile MLS-integrated home search app, an AI-powered chatbot for re-engaging mortgage leads, world-class real estate concierge services, portfolio retention services and patent-pending agent match technology.

For more information about our company, please visit: HomeCaptain.com

Media Contact:

Mike Perry, Marketing Director

Phone: 720.259.7844

Email: michael.perry@homecaptain.com

About Volly

Volly is powering the dream of home ownership through industry-leading technology and dynamic marketing that drives the customer journey. The Volly Portal Platform is a fully integrated, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Marketing Collateral, Borrower Journey Campaign Management, Portfolio Retention, Point of Sale (POS) application and transaction management and Custom Websites, all integrated with digital and print marketing capabilities and industry-leading creative marketing services. Volly was named a HousingWire 2020 HW Tech100 Mortgage company. For more information, visit www.MyVolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

Michelle Woodall Volly 801-707-4855 mwoodall@myvolly.com