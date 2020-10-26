Online Video Platform Market Is Expected to Garner $915 Million by 2025 | 17.5% CAGR
Rise in popularity of online video among viewers, the proliferation of mobile phones, and increased expenditure on online video advertisemen driverthe market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in popularity of the online video among viewers, proliferation of mobile phones, and increased expenditure on online video advertisement are the major drivers of the global online video platform market in media & entertainment. However, presence of open-source online video platform hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in scope for live streaming of videos is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
The global online video platform market in media & entertainment was pegged at $254 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $915 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.5% during the period from 2018 to 2025.
The global online video platform market in media & entertainment is divided into type, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into video analytics, video content delivery network, video content management, mobile video live streaming, and others. The video content delivery network segment held the largest market share, contributing about one-fifth of the total market in 2017. However, the live streaming segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.
The report also includes an analysis of the major market players that are currently active in the market. The leading companies that are included in the report are Ooyala Inc., Akamai technologies, Panopto, Frame.io, Inc., YouTube, MediaMelon Inc., Kaltura Inc., Brightcove Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., and Comcast Technology Solutions. They have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into individual, content creator, and brand & enterprises. The brands and enterprises segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market. However, the individual segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. By geography, the market is divided into North America, LAMEA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest remarkable growth in the forecast period.
Based on application, the market is divided into video sharing, commercial video platform, and others. The video-sharing segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing more than half of the market. However, the commercial video platforms segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the study period.
