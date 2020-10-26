Opera Provides Update on Recent Operational and Shareholder Developments

Opera’s search and advertising revenue returned to YoY growth in September



Monthly active users (MAUs) grew to 387 million in September including record smartphone and PC users.

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today several updates on recent events including a continued improvement in year-over-year revenue trends in September as Opera is returning towards its pre-COVID growth trajectory.

“I am very pleased with our continued execution and that we’ve returned to year-over-year revenue growth as our monetization recovers from COVID-19 impacts,” said Opera Co-CEO Song Lin. “With the combination of record users and the acceleration of offline to online across key regions, we are well underway to becoming a stronger company coming out of COVID-19 than prior to the outbreak.”

Operational Updates

Opera’s search and advertising revenue returned to year-over-year growth in the month of September. Leading up to this, the trends improved each month during the third quarter from negative 13% YoY in June. These stronger year-over-year revenue trends were driven by monetization recovering from COVID-19 impacts and elevated user growth. Opera expects this trend to continue in the fourth quarter despite COVID-19 continuing to affect monetization verticals such as travel.

Further, Opera continued to see strong user growth, reaching 387 million monthly active users (MAUs) in September. This was driven by record numbers of smartphone and PC users, where Opera is benefitting from the combination of product enhancements, relationships with telcos and new users gained during COVID-19 remaining more sticky than initially expected. Further, Opera saw user growth in all of its core geographic regions including Africa, Asia and Europe during the same period.

Opera will release its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Details are available on Opera’s investor relation site at investor.opera.com.

Proposed Shareholder Transaction

Two major shareholders, Keeneyes Future Holding Inc. and Kunlun Tech Limited, have entered into an agreement whereby Keeneyes has agreed to sell 19.5 million Opera shares (equivalent to 9.75 million ADSs) to Kunlun for $80.1 million. The proposed transaction represents a change in direct ownership of 8.47% of Opera, although both Keeneyes and Kunlun are controlled by our Chairman and CEO, Yahui Zhou, and as such the proposed transaction does not affect ultimate control of Opera. The transaction is expected to close later this year and is subject to regulatory and corporate approvals.

On September 30, 2020, there were 230.1 million Opera shares outstanding, representing 115.1 million ADS equivalents.

About Opera:

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

