SIC arrests alleged drug traffickers

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 26 - Four Angolan citizens were arrested Saturday at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport for possession of over eight kilograms and 184 grams of cocaine. ,

According to the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), these were two passengers from the city of São Paulo (Brazil) on a commercial flight of the the Angolan Air Transport Company (TAAG), and two other recipients.

The alleged traffickers, all male, are aged between 32 and 41 years.

Speaking to Angop, the director of the SIC's Institutional Communication and Press Office, superintendent Manuel Halaiwa, explained that the arrest was the result of an operation.

"If they were successful, the two passengers would be rewarded with US$9,000, whilst the receivers would be paid 1.5 million kwanzas," he said.

According to the official, following the operation a vehicle was seized, which was to be used to transport the drugs.

According to the official, steps are being taken to arrest others involved in the case.